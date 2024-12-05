Fetterman Offers an Unlikely Plan to Bind Up the Nation's Wounds

The most sensible Democrat in the land, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), is still a man of the left, and so moments of madness are almost as frequent from him as moments of insight, but he has come a very long way down a road that most leftists never travel at all. On Thursday’s episode of “The View,” of all places, he demonstrated a remarkable and unprecedented honesty among leftists regarding the legal persecution of President-elect Trump, and offered an intriguing suggestion for what could be done to end it. He still isn’t all the way out of the cult, but Fetterman’s heart is clearly in the right place.

Advertisement

Fox News reported Thursday that Fetterman told the assembled harridans of "The View" not only that the case against Trump was "politically motivated," but also that the case against Hunter Biden was likewise a partisan affair. Well, Senator, you’re batting .500. It was remarkable to hear a Democrat admit that the case against Trump was a political persecution designed to put him out of the running for reelection, but that doesn’t change the fact that Hunter Biden appeared to be guilty of some very real and extremely serious crimes, and that Old Joe has done the nation a grave disservice by helping him escape justice and proving once again that no one is above the law except well-connected far-left Democrats.

"I think it's undeniable,” Fetterman asserted (without evidence, as the establishment media likes to say of Trump), “that the case against Hunter Biden was really politically motivated.” Then, however, this most unlikely of clear-thinking leftists demonstrated once again his ability to reason for himself and courage to depart from the party line. “But I also think,” Fetterman added, “it’s true that the trial in New York for Trump, that was political as well, too. Now, in both cases, I think a pardon is appropriate."

A pardon is not actually appropriate. For Trump to accept a pardon would be a tacit admission that he has done something wrong. Trump should continue fighting all of these cases until the very last one is withdrawn, so that the American people and the world at large can see beyond any shadow of a doubt that there was nothing to them in the first place beyond the Democrats’ willingness to corrupt the justice system in pursuit of the destruction of the man they hate and fear beyond anyone or anything else in the world.

Advertisement

What’s more, the case against Trump in New York doesn’t involve any federal charges, so Biden couldn’t issue a pardon even if he wanted to. Nevertheless, even if Biden’s handlers prompted him to make a statement admitting that all the cases against Trump were more partisan political lawfare than the noble pursuit of justice, it would go a long way toward binding the nation’s wounds and enabling us to move forward as one nation, with malice toward none and charity for all. That, of course, will never happen even if Old Joe lives to be a million years old.

Fetterman, however, was on-point, at least in regard to the cases against Trump, when he added: "And I really think collectively, you know, America’s confidence in these kinds of institutions has been damaged by these kinds of cases, and we cannot allow these kinds of institutions to be weaponized against our political opponents, and it’s very clear both trials were politically motivated and weaponized on the other side."

At that point, Joy Behar brought another case of the Democrats’ legal persecution of Trump: the phony Jan. 6 “insurrection” as she “suggested the incoming Trump administration would be defending a pardon for them using a similar argument to the one offered by Fetterman.” In reality, Trump needs to go much farther than saying that the Jan. 6 prosecutions were politically motivated. He needs to call them out as the crime against innocent people that they were, and call for a full and open investigation of the left’s fabrication of the entire “insurrection” narrative.

Advertisement

Related: Biden On a Roll: After Pardoning Hunter, He Heads to Angola and Gives Away a Billion

Fetterman didn’t go that far, of course, but he replied with a bit more of his newly emerging common sense: "I’m talking about the New York trial and now the Democrats on our side, there were some that were gleeful calling — now he’s a convicted felon and those things. And now for our party, we were talking about criminal justice, and we are now talking about second chances and now, all of a sudden, now you're like, well, he’s a convicted felon and all these things.”

Seeing the down-the-line party hacks of “The View” get called out for their hypocrisy was delightful. Here’s to John Fetterman getting more attacks of common sense.