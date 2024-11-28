The Morning Briefing: Happy Thanksgiving, You Crazy Patriots!

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thanksgiving, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. It's best to be suspicious of people who are insistent about caraway seeds.

We're going to do some quick holiday fare today and tomorrow. There will be plenty of political folly to discuss when we all meet back here on Monday. I've got a lot of kielbasa and pierogi here that are going to need my attention. There's going to be turkey too, I just felt an overwhelming urge to have my tastebuds and stomach get in touch with my ancestral roots.

Matt wrote a VIP post the other day about how different the Trump 47 transition is compared to the Trump 45 days. Here's a little bit from that:

Not only has public perception improved, but attitudes toward Trump’s upcoming presidency have also undergone a striking transformation. “Eight years ago, 53% of Americans were scared or concerned… Now, the shoe is on the other foot,” Enten explained. Today, 53% of Americans say they are “excited or optimistic,” signaling a “flip flop” from the apprehension many felt in 2016. This newfound optimism isn’t just about the transition. As Enten explained, “it’s not just that they like what Donald Trump is doing right now. They’re optimistic for the future.” Compared to eight years ago, when skepticism and fear dominated, Americans are now more hopeful about Trump’s ability to lead effectively.

The contrast truly is stunning. When talking to my conservative friends and colleagues these last few weeks, the conversation often gets around to the sense of relief we've all felt since the election. There's a lightness to everything now. It's a shame that we had to go through a global pandemic and the worst presidency in American history to gain this perspective, but here we are.

There's a lot to be thankful for this year. I'm especially grateful that my First Amendment rights will live to see another day. I've made my living with words for most of my adult life and everything since March 2020 has been a burdensome slog. My colleagues and I are now reveling in the knowledge that the government won't be trying to shut us down next year. Now I can't wait to get back on stage and see who I can trigger.

Yes, things are different. It's fun watching the seething libs not get that. They are so steeped in their non-reality that they can't see the changes here in the real world.

That's OK, we don't need them to enjoy it all.

Now let's get to work on our food comas.

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Zhe/Zher doesn't know people who have enough money to shop anyway.

Tiktoker suggests to stop buying stuff and just get stuff for free in order to crash Trump’s economy pic.twitter.com/r80Np3Eko5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 28, 2024

Bee Me

Hungover Kamala Harris Gets Sinking Feeling While Checking If She Drunk-Posted Anything Yesterday https://t.co/o2tedPkP5m pic.twitter.com/utx4mYmPPr — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 27, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

In keeping with the tradition...