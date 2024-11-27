Are the Washington Commanders Becoming the Redskins Once Again?

Few have been the victims of cancel culture as much as professional sports teams in recent years. The Cleveland Indians of Major League Baseball (MLB) becoming the Cleveland Guardians and the Washington Redskins of the National Football League (NFL) becoming the Washington Commanders are two of the most notable examples of this. But could the Commanders be going back to their original name and logo in the future?

The short answer is sort of. Maybe. Well, at least some aspects of the old Redskins name may come back. And it all has to do with a bill currently making its way through the United States Senate.

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources recently voted 17-2 to advance H.R. 4984, which would transfer control of the old Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium campus to the District of Columbia. Opened in 1961, RFK Stadium was home to numerous college and professional teams across many sports over the years, including the Washington Redskins between 1961 and 1996. If that legislation passes through the Senate in December, it could pave the way for the team to build a new stadium in that historic spot.

But there's a catch. According to Montana Senator Steve Daines, who appeared on Fox News yesterday to discuss the matter, negotiations between the committee, the NFL, and the Commanders included bringing back the old Washington Redskins logo.

Daines points out that getting rid of the logo was a case of "woke gone wrong." It was specifically created to honor a Blackfeet Native American chief who was born in Montana. Daines also pointed out that lifelong Washington football fans aren't the only ones who want the logo back. The family and tribe of the Blackfeet chief is also in favor of reviving it.

His name was John Two Guns White Calf, and his face was the symbol of the team for nearly half a century. Earlier this year, his great nephew Thomas White Calf told Fox News: "We want it back."

"Our ancestor was the most famous and most photographed native in history. Two Guns was also the face on the Indian head nickel. I’m proud of him. The Blackfeet are proud of him," Thomas added.

Fox News also reports that polls show that 90% of Native Americans didn't want the team's name and image to change. Native American groups have even gone as far as to sue the Washington Commanders for erasing their cultural identity. Last year, the Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) filed a complaint with the team owner, Josh Harris, for defamation, civil conspiracy and civil rights violations.

"The name 'Redskins' carries deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance, honoring the bravery, resilience, and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture," the group said, adding that the "Commanders" moniker represented oppressors.

Team ownership dropped the Redskins name in 2020. According to the New York Post, a D.C. television station even went as far as to blur the Redskins logo during viewer-submitted content and removieit from archival footage.

The logo was painted by Native American artist Walter "Blackie" Wetzel. The Post also reports that it was his idea for the team to use it.

In other words, as has been the case over the last few years, most of the actual "outrage" over the team name and image came from woke white liberals who can't leave well enough alone. Thank goodness it feels like we're heading back in the right direction.