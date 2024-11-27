Gen. Kellogg, Peace Through Strength Advocate, Is Trump’s Ukraine Envoy

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Keith Kellogg, a hardliner against Russia’s ally Communist China and an advocate of defeating enemies strategically without war if possible, has been chosen by Donald Trump as his assistant and special envoy to Ukraine and Russia.

Kellogg, who hopes to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia without an all-out world war, will now be in a position to test his proposals and hopefully save American troops from involvement in a bloody war. Trump praised Kellogg’s “peace through strength” approach.

Trump’s TruthSocial statement Wednesday said, “I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration. He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!”

The Army veteran co-authored an April report arguing that the USA should use its extremely generous aid packages and weapons donations to Ukraine as leverage for insisting on peace talks to bring the conflict with Russia to a close. 

“Specifically, it would mean a formal U.S. policy to seek a cease-fire and negotiated settlement of the Ukraine conflict,” the report stated. “The United States would continue to arm Ukraine and strengthen its defenses to ensure Russia will make no further advances and will not attack again after a cease-fire or peace agreement.” 

It added, “Future American military aid, however, will require Ukraine to participate in peace talks with Russia.”  

Kellogg has slammed the Biden-Harris administration‘s lack of strategy with the Ukraine war and insisted that Ukraine could not ultimately win against Russia, meaning that it would be best for all parties involved if the war ended as quickly as possible.

A Shot of Sanity: COVID Truth-Teller Bhattacharya for NIH Director

An unnamed supporter told the New York Post that Kellogg, who also served in the first Trump administration as a national security adviser and National Security Council chief of staff, has been “incredibly loyal” to Trump. Kellogg defended Trump amidst the furor after Jan. 6, 2021, and during Trump’s two impeachments.

Kellogg has also supported ending the war between Russia and Ukraine not only to remove the necessity of sending American troops to fight there and prevent a major Euro-American war but also to free America up to focus on its “primary adversary,” Communist China. 

