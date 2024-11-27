Trump Says Mexican President Agreed to Stop Illegal Migration

Donald Trump has announced that, even before he takes office, he has already extracted a promise from the Mexican president to block illegal aliens seeking to pour into the USA.

Trump stated Wednesday on Truth Social that he had talked with Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and that she had agreed to restrict the illegal alien flood heading through Mexico to America. It is amazing how Trump is already doing more to close up the border and keep Americans safe than Joe Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris have done despite all their blathering in four years.

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo,” Trump announced. “She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border.” He highlighted another crisis fueled by open borders, too; namely, the deadly drug trafficking. “We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!” Trump enthusiastically declared.

'VERY PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATION': The president-elect says the agreement is "effectively closing our southern border" following threats this week to impose significant tariffs if Mexico failed to take action to address the border crisis. More details. https://t.co/T2RPM8Zjcv pic.twitter.com/GtJSq2kt4J — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2024

He added in his usual all-caps avidity, “Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately. THIS WILL GO A LONG WAY TOWARD STOPPING THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE USA. Thank you!!!”

The president-elect had already posted about the fentanyl crisis, which is fueled by illegal migration. “I will be working on a large scale United States Advertising Campaign, explaining how bad Fentanyl is for people to use - Millions of lives being so needlessly destroyed. By the time the Campaign is over, everyone will know how really bad the horror of this Drug is,” Trump vowed.

Indeed, sobering statistics highlight how terrible the fentanyl crisis truly is. The CDC admitted, “Drug overdoses are one of the leading causes of injury death in adults and have risen over the past several decades in the United States… Overdoses involving synthetic opioids (fentanyl, for example) and stimulants (cocaine and methamphetamine, for example) have also risen in the past few years.” In 2022, there were 107,941 U.S. drug overdose deaths, and the “age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths” almost quadrupled from 2002 (8.2 per 100,000) to 2022 (32.6 per 100,000).

The rate for American men lethally overdosing increased slightly between 2021 and 2022. For 2023, the CDC reported an estimated 107,543 U.S. drug overdose deaths. Statista claims that over 73,800 Americans overdosed on fentanyl specifically in 2022, versus about 36,300 in 2019.

Trump’s inauguration can’t come soon enough. He and his new Border Czar Tom Homan will take action to protect Americans and close our borders to criminals, drug dealers, and terrorists.