What a Turkey. Remember When Barack Obama Tried to Ruin Thanksgiving?

It wasn't too long ago that a community organizer urged his acolytes to make the Thanksgiving table a lecture hall filled with policy wonks, simpering know-it-alls, a cornucopia of browned tofurky, a big heaping glob of gelatinous, over-whipped ObamaCare, and a side of self-satisfaction.

Maybe some of you first-time voters this year don't remember the days before the whole United States government wasn't running an information operation against the American people. You won't remember that Obama for America morphed into Organizing for America and turned the Thanksgiving tables into yet another color revolution battle space.

His administration called it "Health Care Holidays." Upon hearing Obama wanted to invade their dinner tables, millions of normal people cleaned the store shelves of antacids.

Obama's "Health Care Holidays" urged people to become what they hated at the dinner table. It was one thing to endure the incessant platitudes of drunk grandma, it was quite another to be lectured and scolded by a college freshman fresh out of the latest Obama indoctrination class held in the dorm.

Michelle Obama wrote a letter to supporters urging them, “As you spend time with loved ones this holiday season, be sure to talk with them about what health care reform can mean to them."

It wasn't enough to hold information dominance in the public space, now the Obamas wanted to own your dinner table discussions too, turning mothers against daughters and sons against fathers. Michelle's letter may as well have told people to ruin Christmas while they were at it —for St. Barack of Obama, you understand.

The Daily Caller reported on some of the other messaging being shoved down the collective American gullet:

“Take advantage of downtime after meals or between holiday activities to start your talk,” says OFA’s marketing script, titled “Health Care for the Holidays.” At Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, “people will be under the “misconception that the government-designed health-payment plans are too expensive,” says the presidential pitch, which was emailed out on Nov. 23. “Tell them: There are a variety of plans available in the new health insurance marketplace, so you can pick one that fits your budget. There’s also financial assistance available based on how much you make,” says OFA’s script.

Now, that's some hot and spicy Thanksgiving talk, right there.

They made "funny" commercials about "having the talk" with relatives about getting health care coverage—not that they had any choice, mind you, because ObamaCare at that point required people to buy it. No excuses. Thank you, John Roberts. The "individual mandate" was later defeated despite the chief justice of the Supreme Court wanting to stay out of the fray. Cough, cough.

Sadly, the "health care holidays" went the same place as Life of Julia: down the memory hole.

"The talk" was instituted after the Senate shoved ObamaCare up the hind end of the Christmas Goose in 2009 when nobody was looking. The fight was on.

Like people who made it through the Depression, Americans became aware of a vague sense of doom during Obama's reign. Overspending, overregulation, overweening sense of self-importance, and self-assured nobility of purpose. Obama instilled a depression in Americans who believed in the rights of the individual. Obama had his IRS silence the Tea Party movement by tying them up in red tape till beyond the 2012 election. He instituted the messaging war against free people in America. His purpose was to consolidate an electoral win into a never-ending commie entrenchment. Biden doubled-down. Sound familiar?

No wonder Trump won.