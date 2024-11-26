Washed-Up Actors Go to Italy, Claim Americans Are Uneducated and Uniformed

There's nothing I love better than someone, who gets paid millions of dollars to play pretend, claiming I'm an idiot, but it happens more often than you might think, especially when a Republican wins an election. And I especially love it when they go overseas and talk trash about the United States, as if they're somehow above it all, even though if it wasn't for this country, they wouldn't have the money, fame, and privilege they've earned thanks to the willingness of American citizens to pay for their art.

Today, I bring you not one, but two such elitists who went to Italy and told the press there that A) you can't think for yourself and B) you aren't educated.

First up is firearms expert, known homophobe, and Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin. Baldwin spoke on a panel at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, where he earned what I assume is some sort of Hollywood self-congratulatory award. He carried on about how the news is a business in the United States and is just there to make money. (Fair enough. Who wants to work for free? I don't.) But then he suggested this creates a "gap in information" that perhaps the film industry could fill. (Because the film industry...isn't there to make money?)

I guess he believes us American idiots need propaganda from the film industry to save us all from ourselves because, folks, we have no idea what's really going on in the world. "Americans are very uninformed about reality, what's really going on — with climate change, Ukraine, Israel, you name it. All the biggest topics in the world, Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information," he said.

Wait, the man whose wife faked her name and life story says Americans don't know about reality? Baldwin wouldn't know reality if it dressed up like a yoga instructor, flirted with him in a fake Spanish accent, and tricked him into having seven kids in less than a decade.

NEW: Alec Baldwin rips Americans as ignorant —



"Americans are really uninformed about reality."



The solution to that problem, according to Alec, is his films.



Amazing. Leftists can't help themselves. They keep producing American voter repellant.



Midterm GOP ads should… pic.twitter.com/eyzymwfhQb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 26, 2024

Baldwin wasn't the only washed-up old actor to make a fool of himself at the film festival. Share Stone also appeared on a panel, and not only did she attempt to school Italy, of all places, on fascism by inadvertently comparing Trump to Benito Mussolini, but she also called Americans "ignorant" and "arrogant," and suggested we're in our passport-less "extraordinary naivete" era.

"My country is in the midst of adolescence. Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything. Adolescence is naïve and ignorant and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence. We haven't seen this before in our country. So Americans who don't travel, who 80% don't have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivete." Stone said, making me a bit nostalgic for the Kamala Harris word salads of yore.

For what it's worth, 51% of Americans have passports, which means only 49% do not, according to the U.S. State Department. But seeing as how Ms. Stone is an uneducated American herself, math may not be her strong suit.

Hollywood actors like Sharon Stone and Alec Baldwin now say Trump voters are "ignorant and stupid" for voting for him.



Stop giving money to people who hate you.



Stop watching their garbage films. pic.twitter.com/3lD70dpA8e — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 26, 2024

So, there you have it: Two garbage millionaires who think we're all just a bunch of uneducated, uninformed peons. I'm not one for boycotting, but I don't think I'll see anymore movies with these two in them. Wait, do either of them even make movies anymore? Is Baldwin even allowed on sets these day?