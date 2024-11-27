How Joe Biden Could Really Screw America Over Before He Stumbles Off Into Oblivion

If you loved the tyranny of the COVID lockdowns, you'll love the left's new lockdown and life rationing plan that will come with a "climate emergency."

In July 2022, Joe Biden vowed that before he left office he would declare a climate emergency. He made the threat in Somerset, MA, where he told tales of being in his hometown and having to use a cloth to wipe the pollution off his windshield. He repeated concerns and warnings "of scientists!" that it was "Code Red for humanity.”

It would be ten months—nearly a year after that threat—in May 2023, before Biden ended the COVID emergency declaration.

Biden kept pretty quiet about his threatened climate emergency declaration until this week. And it's probably because Americans remembered all too clearly what the last "emergency" has wrought: ruin of their liberties, businesses, their children's schooling, and their finances.

This week -- while Biden is on his way out the door, and after he's aided and abetted two wars, escalated U.S. involvement in Ukraine, and bugged out in shame from Afghanistan -- Biden's special presidential envoy on climate, John Kerry, said it was time to go all in and declare a climate emergency.

His words: "We're on the brink of needing to declare a climate emergency, which is what we reallly need...to get people to behave."

John Kerry: "We're on the brink of needing to declare a climate emergency, which is what we really have. And we need to get people to behave!"



pic.twitter.com/Rg6mMUch6y — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 26, 2024

He also wants to control the "the right kind" of energy that African nations may use. You can imagine the cost to Americans since he proposes we pay for it.

Imagine COVID on steroids: censorship, lockdowns, regulations for when you can drive or do laundry.

Marc Morano of Climate Depot was the first to sound the alarm. I talked with him about it on The Adult in the Room Podcast. See our full discussion on Rumble below. YouTube chose to censor it before it was released and issued a warning. Expect more of that kind of treatment when the "emergency" to end all emergencies will result in more censorship over contrary views on gas, food, and everything else touched by climate political science.

The Biden Administration would set the foundation for rationing of food, energy, and transportation. And, in the second video in my message on X, they would go after fertilizers and even human urine.

And it would change agriculture, resulting in yet more rationing.

Do you doubt @joeBiden and @johnkerry would propose such a thing, after what the Biden Administration has done to the U.S. already?



pic.twitter.com/8dFR5sfgM7 — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) November 27, 2024

Biden has been so positive about declaring such an emergency that he told reporters last year that he'd "practically" done it. High prices for fuel during his awful presidency ratify his desire to make all forms of energy more expensive.

Of course, since the Democrats don't do anything without hoarding more power, Joe would subsume the liberties of Americans by arrogating more power to himself.

Politico reported that once he declared the "emergency." he would get "a host of new powers to combat climate change as the country faces record-breaking heat and more frequent and intense floods, droughts and wildfires."

Among other powers he would take over, he "could invoke the 1976 National Emergencies Act to give himself the power to order the manufacture of clean energy technology, deploy renewables on military bases, block crude oil exports or even suspend offshore drilling — though that would require compensation to the owners." He's already done some of that as well.

We're now buying our oil from Venezuelan despots instead of producing it ourselves.

Indeed, when younger voters went after him to stop a drilling project in Alaska, he relented, while gas prices for the taxpayers kept going up.

A year ago, climate activists threatened to withhold their votes if he didn't do what they demanded and declare a climate emergency.

Americans know the end of this story. If Biden goes through with this, and Trump has to undo it, it will burn up more time Trump could use to get the pipelines open and the drilling back up and running again.

He left our friends and allies high and dry by "going to zero" in Afghanistan and then blamed Trump for it, he escalated America's involvement in the Ukraine War, he demanded Israel not defend itself, we're running out of kinds of ammo, and Russia's Putin is threatening nuclear war. What's one more thing that will impoverish and constrain Americans?

Biden doesn't care and is so addled he won't even remember how he's ruined the country.







