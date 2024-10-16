The Morning Briefing: Bidenomics Wrecking Ball Continues Handing Campaign Ammo to Trump

Top O' the Briefing

One of the most effective ads that the Trump campaign has produced this cycle juxtaposes Kamala Harris's campaign trail laments about the economy with the giddy cheerleading for Bidenomics that she did before she was running for president. A clip of an oh-so-serious Harris talking about financial problems facing America is quickly followed by one of her beaming and proudly proclaiming that Bidenomics is working. It's a great ad that firmly yokes her to the economic policies of Biden's that she's so desperately trying to run away from.

As we are all painfully aware, the evidence that Bidenomics is not working in any way that is beneficial to American citizens is overwhelming. If the American electorate didn't have so many registered voters who have lost their minds, this election wouldn't even be close and Donald Trump would coast to victory.

News hit this week that two familiar establishments on the American retail landscape are succumbing to the "success" of Bidenomics. This is from our own Bryan Jung:

The American economy under President Joe Biden continues to feel strain, as almost 450 7-Eleven stores are set to close nationwide for underperformance. The closures are a sign that the economy is not improving, despite claims by the Biden Administration and its allies that Americans' living standards are improving under his administration.

A show of hands please — has anyone here ever been in a 7-Eleven that looked like it was in danger of going out of business?

Bidenomics is working!

The 7-Eleven hit was paltry compared to the closures that the pharmacy chain Walgreens announced, which my HotAir colleague Jazz Shaw wrote about:

If you have any friends who continue to insist that the economy was "just fine" under the Biden-Harris administration and that the country was simply recovering from all the damage that Donald Trump left behind in his wake, you may want to ask them if they've taken a look at Walgreens lately. The venerable store, once a fixture in smaller towns around the country isn't doing so well these days. In fact, the retail giant is in the process of closing at least 1,200 outlets in just the coming year. Local operators have been warned that these closures are only the ones that have been verified for 2025. The total may turn out to be more than 2,000 when all is said and done. So what's causing this? There are a few problems, but for the most part these retail outlets simply aren't profitable anymore. (NY Post)

Jazz goes on to report that Walgreens management cited "stubbornly high inflation" as being a contributing factor to the massive closure decision.

We have been repeatedly assured that the Inflation Reduction Act did its job. Paul Krugman has spent the last two years penning columns in The New York Times insisting that the rubes in the hinterlands simply don't understand economics and that inflation isn't as bad as any of us think it is.

Then there's Madame Veep, who spent the better part of the year leading up to her anointing as the Democratic "nominee" cackling as she touted the alleged resounding success of Bidenomics.

Yes, Bidenomics is helping. It's helping a lot of people into the unemployment line. I wonder how many Walgreens and 7-Eleven employees who are fearing the loss of their jobs are feeling any of that joy that the Harris-Walz people are always going on about.

This is what I think isn't adequately reflected in any polling. While Kamala babbles on about abortion and the never ending Democrat jihad against billionaires, a lot of average Americans are struggling and experiencing the real world consequences of the economic havoc that she and her boss have wrought. I have a difficult time believing that those people are thinking, "Yeah, she's the ticket out of this."

If Trump does get enough votes to nullify the effects of the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine, it'll be the people who have been hit hardest by the tragedy that is Bidenomics who put him over the top.

