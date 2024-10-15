Did Child Trafficking Explode Under Border Czar Harris? DUH!

The Free Press, not to be confused with the Detroit Free Press, is reporting that child sex trafficking at the Southern border exploded under the Biden-Harris administration, but you probably already knew that.

Advertisement

The Free Press's Madeleine Rowley did a ride-along with a woman named "Lisa" (not her real name) who founded the anti-sex trafficking, non-profit group Shepherd's Watch. Their mission wasn't to charge into motel rooms and free girls from forced prostitution — that would likely result in a bullet to the head somewhere in the Texan desert. Their role is purely investigatory. Their goal is to locate the girls and call the local cops.

"Law enforcement is understaffed and stretched too thin," Lisa told Rowley. “That’s where we come in."

FACT-O-RAMA! Democrats not only opened the borders, they successfully "defund" police departments nationwide. Coincidence? YOU decide!

Lisa became an anti-child trafficking advocate after her work in telecom engineering and as a cell phone data analysis expert in court cases revealed a staggering amount of child sex trafficking in the U.S.

FACT-O-RAMA! Facebook was sued for allowing child sex exploitation material on their site. It's too bad the federal government was too busy censoring We the People on Facebook for questioning the the buffonery that COVID came from a bat sandwich to look into the insane number of kids who were "for sale."

Advertisement

Lisa investigates ads for girls on TikTok, OnlyFans, and Facebook. "Each week, we track over 12,000 ads for women in Houston, 2,600 in San Antonio, 3,500 in Austin, and 14,000 in Dallas," she revealed.

Most of the girls and women being trafficked are Latinas who are snuck into the country illegally. Cartel members offer the girls a better life in the U.S. but many end up paying off their "debts" to the cartels by working as prostitutes.

Rowley asked Lisa if the trafficking of migrant girls had increased since the Biden-Harris administration opened the border.

"Yes," Lisa answered. "Nearly all of my sex-trafficking rings now are migrant girls. The ads exploded within the first three months of the border being open. We started noticing new sites and ads in Spanish. That was very few before. Then sites dedicated to Latino girls popped up everywhere."

FACT-O-RAMA! A quick search reveals dozens of headlines about children being rescued from sex trafficking, like this story from 2022 where the FBI saved 84 kids and 141 adults who were trapped in a prostitution ring.

FAST-FACTS:

Advertisement

Sex trafficking is currently the most common form of trafficking in the United States, including drugs.

Some kids are trafficked to work farms but many end up in sex exploitation.

Child traffickers routinely drug kids as they approach the border so they can't speak to the guards.

Related: Texas Teachers Busted Knocking Out Kids with 'Sleepy Stickers'

FACT-O-RAMA! "The Sound of Freedom," a movie about the true story of a U.S. agent saving kids from sex trafficking, was panned by the commie rags as being "Qanon related."

Since border Czar Kamala Harris's team opened the Southern border, the Biden-Harris administration has lost track of 320,000 immigrant children. A Harris win in the November election will likely spell tragedy for hundreds of thousands more.