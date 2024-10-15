JD Vance: Media, Kamala Distract From Her Failures with 2020 Obsession

GOP VP nominee JD Vance slammed Kamala Harris and her media lackeys for fixating on Republicans’ opinions about the 2020 election instead of addressing voters’ top concerns now.

Advertisement

Vance held rallies in Pennsylvania Saturday, where he called out the biased questions he received from the media, which is bent on helping elect Democrat VP Kamala Harris as president. At the end of one of his rally speeches, Vance explained, “This is what’s at stake in this election. You see with the media — I think I was asked two or three questions about 2020. I don't know if I was asked a single question about inflation. I think I was maybe asked one question — or maybe zero — about American manufacturing and how to rebuild the middle class in this country. I think I was asked zero questions about the American southern border.”

Yet inflation/economy and the southern border are top issues for U.S. voters. They also happen to be the biggest failures of the Biden administration in general and Border Czar Kamala Harris in particular. That, of course, is why the pro-Harris media ignores those key issues. As Vance said, “What Kamala Harris and the media are doing is trying to tell us that we should care more about what happened four years ago than about her failure of governance.”

Advertisement

.@JDVance: I was asked two or three questions about 2020. I don't know if I was asked a single question about inflation. I was maybe asked one question about American manufacturing. I was asked zero questions about the southern border. What Kamala Harris and the media are doing… pic.twitter.com/JkwvSIePST — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2024

Vance argued that this will backfire on Harris, which is likely if voters really do prioritize inflation and border security, especially since they trust Republicans more than Democrats on key issues. He said, “I think that on November the 5th, we’re going to reject it, we’re going to push back against it, and we are going to say, ‘The people’s president, Donald J. Trump, is coming back to town to fight for all of us.’”

Related: Trump Promises ‘Operation Aurora’ to Deport Criminal Illegals

It’s not wrong for candidates to endorse election integrity after 2020 or mention the plight of Jan. 6 protesters like Jake Lang, abused and denied basic necessities in prison, and incarcerated sometimes for years without a trial. But we all know the media talks about 2020 only because it has a false narrative about Jan. 6 to maintain, and it desperately needs to distract from Kamala’s four years of catastrophic failures in office.

Advertisement

Recently, Vance also bashed the Biden-Harris administration’s horrendous illegal migration policies as contributing to young Americans’ struggle to find housing. “One of the biggest drivers in housing costs, one of the biggest reasons young people can't afford to buy a home: we have let in millions of people who don't have any right to be here. It's a big driver of housing costs,” he argued.

Trump has promised “Operation Aurora,” named for a beleaguered Colorado town overrun with criminal migrants, to deport criminal illegals once he becomes president.