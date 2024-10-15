Massive Recall Includes Nearly 10 Million Pounds of Meat in Ready-Made Salads and Meals

It would be nice to prepare every meal from scratch, but most people’s busy schedules don’t allow it. For better or worse, many of us rely on pre-made meals for lunches, including sandwiches and salads.

Advertisement

If you’re one of those millions of people, a recent recall should get your attention. Oklahoma-based company BrucePac is recalling almost 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explains:

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from June 19, 2024, to October 8, 2024. These products were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide then distributed to restaurants and institutions. Information regarding product labels and the list of products will be provided when available. The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing of finished product containing RTE poultry products produced by BrucePac and confirmed those products positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Subsequent FSIS investigation identified BrucePac RTE chicken as the source of the Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FDA classifies this recall as Class I, which it defines as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” Listeriosis, the disease that the bacteria carries, can cause flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal distress, and it can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.

Advertisement

Recommended: That's Unfortunate: Bath & Body Works Candle Generates Controversy

The products under this recall include popular brands like Taylor Farms salads, Michelina’s, and Boston Market, as well as store brands from popular chains like Walmart, Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s. Amazon Fresh meals and Reser’s Fine Foods meal kits fall under this recall as well. Click here to see a full list of food labels.

Reser’s Fine Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Limited Number of Meal Kits Due to Recalled Chicken from Ingredient Supplier (BrucePac) https://t.co/FpSZyOYrOF pic.twitter.com/pkI4kG7eLt — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) October 15, 2024

The FDA advises that consumers return contaminated food to the store for a full refund or discard the items. Consumers should not attempt to eat any of the potentially contaminated items.

In 2024 alone, the FDA has logged roughly 200 recalls for food, beverages, dietary supplements, and pet foods. Most of these recalls don’t make major headlines, although the recall on Boar’s Head deli meats received plenty of attention earlier this year.

It’s still too early to gauge the effects of the BrucePac recall, but it doesn’t hold a candle to some of the largest recalls in U.S. history. In 2008, California-based Hallmark/Westland Meat Packing had to recall 143 million pounds of beef after an undercover video showed the company slaughtering sick cows. The resulting lawsuit drove the company to bankruptcy.

In 2011, a salmonella outbreak involving ground turkey from Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation of Arkansas led to one death and 90 people getting sick. That recall involved 36 million pounds of turkey. A Canadian pet food manufacturer included tainted Chinese gluten in their dog and cat foods across North America. At least 14 animals died, and the recall led to the indictment of the owners of the Chinese companies.

Advertisement

We're always looking out for you with the most comprehensive coverage of news, politics, and culture, and we can't do what we do without the generous support of our PJ Media VIP members.

You can join in the fun by becoming a VIP! We just launched VIP Platinum which includes a $25 gift code to our brand new Townhall Media store as well as a LIFETIME discount. And Townhall TV has conservative entertainment you can trust.

Read. Listen. And now WATCH and REPRESENT with VIP Platinum. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your new VIP Platinum membership!

If you're already a VIP member, thank you for your continued support! Go here to upgrade to Platinum now.

Your member benefits will not change as an existing VIP or VIP Gold member. You'll still have access to everything you did before if you choose not to upgrade, but we could really use your added support!