Desperate Kamala Called Out for Blatantly Lying About a Trump Event

The Harris-Walz campaign is watching the polls and realizing they’re in trouble. In a last-ditch effort to regain momentum after failing to connect on key issues, they’ve turned to attacking Trump’s age and mental fitness. They are attempting to mimic the way Biden’s health became a huge liability for him, ultimately resulting in his being forced out of the race when the Democrats could no longer cover it up.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Kamala Harris released a health report proclaiming her fitness for office and then challenged Trump to do the same. But is this strategy gaining traction? The fact that the campaign is doubling down, now resorting to pushing easily debunked claims about Trump, shows it’s not working. They’re scrambling, hoping to shift the narrative, but the desperate nature of the attacks speaks volumes about the weak position they are in.

On Monday, the Harris-Walz campaign shared a deceptively edited video purporting to show Trump frozen and confused on stage at a town hall event, which they claimed caused people to "pour out" of the event early.

Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes and the crowd pours out of the venue early pic.twitter.com/6r0TE2qCYM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

This is completely false. In fact, it was such a blatant fabrication that ABC News debunked it in a news segment Tuesday morning.

🚨WATCH: ABC News completely debunks the pathetic lie spread by Kamala and her campaign that President Trump froze on stage at his town hall.



As her poll numbers drop, Kamala's lies become even more pathetic. https://t.co/E6GpGIHZ77 pic.twitter.com/tDpD18Dh4o — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2024

Advertisement

As the story noted, about a half hour into the event, "two attendees suffered medical emergencies," which prompted Trump "to cut the question short and instead play some of his favorite music."

Exclusively for our VIPs: Is This Donald Trump’s Achilles Heel in the Election?

Axios also noted that it was, in fact, two medical emergencies that interrupted the event.

"Former President Trump resorted to having songs played for over half an hour at his Pennsylvania town hall after two separate medical emergencies interrupted the event, which was cut short on Monday night," the outlet reported.

The big picture: Trump's campaign hailed the impromptu concert hosted by the GOP presidential nominee who's known for sometimes unorthodox improvisation as "very special," while Vice President Kamala Harris early on Tuesday reposted her team's X post saying he "appears lost, confused" with the comment: "Hope he's okay." Why it matters: The comments by Harris and her campaign echo a drive in recent days that calls into question Trump's fitness to serve, such as posting video to social media of him giving rambling answers and labeling him "delulu" (delusional).

Advertisement

It's bad enough that Kamala is trying to make Trump's mental health an issue after she helped cover up Joe Biden's declining health for three and a half years. It's worse that to sell this narrative, her campaign is deliberately putting out lies and deceptively edited videos to support that narrative. If there were any truth to what she was saying, her campaign wouldn't have to lie.