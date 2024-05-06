The Morning Briefing: Yeah, President Joe Is Getting Dumber

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Gundmeylo preferred an occasional dash of Butterfly Weed in his morning pick-me-up.

Yeah, he's still addled.

Advertisement

Like it or not, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. still holds the "President of the United States" title. There are some responsibilities that come with the office.

None of which Prez Joe can handle.

The man's cognitive decline is painful for anyone to watch. Those of us who are fortunate enough to have long-lived families are aware of how things change with older relatives even in the best of circumstances. We love our elders, and we do all we can to accommodate the aging process.

Also, we wouldn't want any of them to be the President of the United States of America.

Put mildly, the man who currently occupies the Oval Office is not doing well. That's not a mean partisan assessment, that's reality.

That same man is the Democratic Party's standard-bearer and nominee for the upcoming presidential election. In olden times, we might see the Dems boot him to the sidelines and bring in a new starting quarterback. The Party of Youth and Diversity is struggling with the fact that His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama did nothing to build up the bench and, in fact, left it bare.

So, President LOLEightyonemillion and Princess Cackles are all they have.

They know that and they're covering for it, as Matt wrote over the weekend:

Last year, the White House quietly started using shorter stairs for Biden to board and depart Air Force One in order to reduce the risk of any embarrassing incidents. In addition to the shorter stairs, just last week it was reported that Secret Service agents are being positioned at the bottom of the stairs as an extra precaution. In March, Biden was caught wearing “maximum stability”sneakers—designed to help keep him from falling—instead of dress shoes. But, even these interventions aren’t enough. His public appearances continue to be a problem. Democrats had been hoping that Biden’s State of the Union speech would reset his campaign, but that didn’t work out as they hoped. He had a brief bump in the polls that didn’t last long, and Donald Trump appears to be pulling away again—both in national and battleground state polls. So, now Biden’s handlers have come up with a new strategy to protect Biden. According to a report from NBC News, the plan is to shorten Joe Biden’s speeches.

Advertisement

There's only so much Adderall in the world, even for the most powerful man in the world.

Biden's handlers obviously have to do a redux of the 2020 basement campaign strategy. The problem for them now is that he has the most visible job in the world. It's beyond on impossible to tuck Joey Scranton behind the spotlight.





Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

Biden Administration Puts a 'Hold' on Arms Shipment to Israel as Possible Truce Deal Emerges

Biden’s Cognitive Decline Is Getting Worse, and His Campaign’s New Strategy Proves It

A Jewish Holiday About Strength, Not Victimhood

+1. We're Now in Full Goat Rodeo Mode in the NYC Trump Trial

George Washington Students Hold 'People's Tribunal,' Call for Faculty's Deaths

Sunday Thoughts: The Awesomeness of God's General Revelation

Belmont Club: The Woke God

Nice cheeks, Honey. ‘Ozempic Face’ Destroying the Hollywood Beautiful People?

Weekend Parting Shot: Queer Farming

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — An Update of the Curious Case of the Unsolved Stanford 'Hate Crime'

This Is Why Trump Should Pick Tulsi Gabbard for VP

Shoot better, Stormtroopers. Mark Hamill's Political Opinions Belong in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Advertisement

No Evidence to Support Claims Climate Change Causing More Tornadoes, Hurricanes

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The (Communist) Nerds Are the Bad Guys in This Movie

Biden's Awkward Pause in Front of the Press Sparks an Embarrassing Theory

'Genocide Joe,' Biden's Chances of Re-Election Looks Bleak

Pro-Hamas Students Reportedly Trained by Left-Wing Groups Nine Months Before College Protests

RFK, Jr. Factchecked on Claim NIH Can't Research Mass Shootings

There's a Good Reason Cops Don't Screw Around With Pellet Guns

New Orleans Officials Lose Bid to Carve Out French Quarter From Constitutional Carry Law

#47. Survey: Texas Hispanics Support Abbott's Border Crackdown, Jumping on the Trump Train

#WINNING. Frat Boy Summer: Conservative Beer Brand Plans a Celebration

Remaining in Love: Sunday Reflection

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: He Identifies As a Woman AND As a Thief

Underappreciated Albums: 'Into the Son'

Anti-Semitism Bill Is Problematic, But So Is Claiming Gospels Condemn All Jews

As Conservative States Resist Title IX Change for Trans Students, Schools Are Caught in the Middle

Winsome Earle-Sears as Trump's Running Mate?

Around the Interwebz

Emily Blunt Reveals Kissing Some Of Her Co-Stars Made Her Want To Be Sick

The surprise is not that Boeing lost commercial crew but that it finished at all

Advertisement

How to Consult an Onion Oracle

Bee Me

History Repeats Itself As Communists Run Out Of Food https://t.co/PtrmsjTho7 pic.twitter.com/hSyqCZJBPE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 5, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

The Triumph of Alexander the Great https://t.co/N5u6Uepxes pic.twitter.com/DV4enRuKbD — Gustave Moreau (@gustave_moreau) May 5, 2024





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

WE HAVE THE MEATS!