The Morning Briefing: Fake Catholic Joe Biden Tried to Cancel Easter but Jesus Won

There are just so many things to dislike about Joe Biden, the man and the president. And I mean intensely dislike. One of the more galling fictions that the Dem-friendly media likes to keep up is that Biden is a good Catholic and a man of deep faith. In the MSM telling of the story, President LOLEightyonemillion is halfway to canonization.

It's a myth that they still try to perpetuate. Last week, our sister site Twitchy covered a story about a Democratic operative in Tennessee doing the "Joe's a devout Catholic" thing.

This is the same Joe Biden that went from being one of those "safe, legal, and rare," Democrats on the subject of abortion to acting like a frothing, rabid "Shout your abortion!" activist. In case any non-Catholics out there are wondering, the Church is still vehemently opposed to abortion. Joe Biden isn't on any "Roman Catholic of the Year" lists.

I hadn't been anywhere near the news or social media since last Thursday night, so I missed sheer insanity of Catholic Joe taking time on Good Friday to talk about "Transgender Day of Visibility" rather than Easter, which Matt wrote about. The days overlapped this year, and Robert had some background on that:

Now, as bad as the Biden regime is, it is not quite so bad as to act intentionally to place the big mental illness Day of Visibility festivities smack dab on Easter Sunday. Those who pay attention to such things know that March 31 is always the Transgender Day of Visibility, or at least has been since 2010. That was the year when trans advocate Rachel Crandall, according to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), “created TDOV in response to the overwhelming majority of media stories about transgender people being focused on violence. She hoped to create a day where people could celebrate the lives of transgender people, while still acknowledging that due to discrimination, not every trans person can or wants to be visible.”

I honestly thought that every day was "Transgender Day of Visibility." The "T" branch of the LGBTQ mob never shuts up. They're the loudest, most visible people in the shadows who we've ever had to deal with.

Easter is the holiest day of the year for Christians, and Biden choosing to wax on about a lunatic leftist agenda "holiday" instead is disgusting. That he chose Good Friday to do it shows that he isn't really Catholic at all, and that he doesn't have any real people of faith in his inner circle. That was beyond tone deaf. It was a display of contempt for Christians.

Our own Rabbi Michael Barclay took umbrage with the Bidens' attempts to get the Easter out of Easter:

Led by Jill Biden, the White House is not accepting any decorated eggs in their annual Easter egg contest that include religious symbols or overtly religious themes. Besides being offensive to any person of any faith, it is actually insidious theologically. Easter, and the entire Lent season, is entirely about the journey of Jesus, his death, and his resurrection. Even more than Christmas, it is an overtly religious holiday; for while Christmas celebrates his birth, Easter celebrates his willingness to suffer for others and his spiritual divinity through death and resurrection--the very basis of the faith. But the Biden White House wants to remove all of that beauty, which has inspired millions of people for two thousand years, and only celebrate painted eggs. And in making Easter a holiday about painted eggs and losing the religiosity, they are theologically attempting to destroy a religion.

We certainly wouldn't have any hints of Easter at an Easter egg hunt, would we?

I wonder if it's DOCTOR Mama Jill who has the burning desire to get all hint of real religion out of the White House. It had to be someone close who got him to become an abortion cheerleader during the 2020 basement campaign. Someone with a little more clout than an advisor.

The Left has made no secret about its contempt for most religion. Anti-Christian and anti-Semitic attitudes run deep, even among Democrats who claim to be Christian or Jewish. Islam, of course, is off limits. The state is the church for these people. That becomes really apparent when the climate zealots are on the scene.

The good news is that not everybody is buying what they're selling. Catherine wrote a VIP post over the weekend about a poll that finds that a large percentage of American voters still believe in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. And non-White House Easter festivities proceeded apace all over the world yesterday.

Now the leftists will get back to trying to cancel Christmas with Mariah Carey songs.

Everything Isn't Awful

