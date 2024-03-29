'Unwoke' Free-for-All #67: How Far Under the Bus Will Biden Throw Israel?

Stephen Kruiser | 10:00 AM on March 29, 2024
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

At this point it's safe to say that Israel's attitude towards its alleged ally the United States of America is, "With friends like these, who needs enemies?" 

via GIPHY

The far-left lunatics who Biden and his puppet masters have been cozying up to since they came to power are virulently anti-Semitic and avowed Israel-haters. The pro-terrorist "Free Palestine!" types have been showing up at Biden events and protesting. 

In an effort to appease them, the administration was sending mixed messages regarding its support of Israel. 

Was. 

The relationship between the two countries has rapidly deteriorated in the last week or so. In this episode, Kevin and I discuss how far we think the Biden and his handlers will go to essentially win Michigan in November. That's right, we live in an age when we have to wonder if the President of the United States is willing to aid and abet savage terrorists in a panicky effort to win 15 electoral votes. 

Advertisement

We don't often wander into foreign policy conversations, but both of us have deep ties to Michigan and that led us here. Kevin and aren't experts on foreign affairs, but we do have big mouths and boatloads of opinions. 

We're available for children's parties and wedding receptions. 

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: XMeWeGETTR.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: UNWOKE

Recommended

It Could Take HOW LONG to Rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge??? Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Will Dems' Abandonment of Law Enforcement Finally Haunt Them in 2024? Stephen Kruiser
Why Aren't Dems Talking About RFK Jr's Dirtiest Not-So-Secret? Stephen Green
Gaza -- Truths Behind All the Lies Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — Corrupt Lawfare Failure Edition Stephen Kruiser
Biden Administration Just a Little Behind in Building 500,000 EV Charging Stations by 2030 Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Underappreciated Albums: 'No One Is Really Beautiful'
A Federal Court May Have Helped Prevent the Dems From Stealing Pennsylvania in November
WATCH: Sad, Broken Bernie Sanders Delivers Lackluster Biden Endorsement/Hostage Video
Advertisement