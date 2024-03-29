'Unwoke' Free-for-All #67: How Far Under the Bus Will Biden Throw Israel?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

At this point it's safe to say that Israel's attitude towards its alleged ally the United States of America is, "With friends like these, who needs enemies?"

The far-left lunatics who Biden and his puppet masters have been cozying up to since they came to power are virulently anti-Semitic and avowed Israel-haters. The pro-terrorist "Free Palestine!" types have been showing up at Biden events and protesting.

In an effort to appease them, the administration was sending mixed messages regarding its support of Israel.

Was.

The relationship between the two countries has rapidly deteriorated in the last week or so. In this episode, Kevin and I discuss how far we think the Biden and his handlers will go to essentially win Michigan in November. That's right, we live in an age when we have to wonder if the President of the United States is willing to aid and abet savage terrorists in a panicky effort to win 15 electoral votes.

We don't often wander into foreign policy conversations, but both of us have deep ties to Michigan and that led us here. Kevin and aren't experts on foreign affairs, but we do have big mouths and boatloads of opinions.

