The Morning Briefing: The Joe Biden Traveling Senility Circus Is Tedious and Tyrannical

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Vallythra was determined to take the monthly Craft Brew and Crochet Convocation into a doily-focused direction when she became president.

Advertisement

Here's a bit of a potpourri offering today that's been a couple of days in the making.

This has been kicking around in my head since I read this from my friend and colleague Sam J. over at Twitchy on Sunday morning. It was the first thing I saw when I opened the THM News app while having coffee and I immediately knew that there would be no way that I could avoid Biden's latest public meltdown trainwreck.

It's another one of those, "Why do his handlers keep letting him out in public?" Biden moments. OK, they all are now. He's ranting about Trump and, when the spit really starts flying, he seems to claim that his son Beau died at Normandy.

Yeah, that Normandy.

My buddy Matt Vespa noticed it too and had this to say about Biden's latest perversion of his son's memory:

Joe isn’t a Gold Star parent, though he tries to impersonate one to score political points.

This is what really gets to me about these repeated lies about Beau Biden:

Media will put 1000 fact-checkers on what Trump says he had for lunch, but Biden gets unlimited passes when claiming that his son Beau was a casualty of war. https://t.co/6taXJ9fX9W — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 28, 2024

Even if the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media wanted to cut Biden some slack because he's riddled with dementia, these incidents are still newsworthy and are worth pointing out. His press corps/fan club has opted to ignore something that would get any other citizen raked across the coals.

Advertisement

From now until the election, any time I see one of the leftmedia hacks fact-checking Trump, I'm bringing up Biden's stolen Gold Star parent valor to them. Will it change anything? No. That doesn't mean we should let it go though.

Of course, the possibility exists that the mentally unfit POTUS actually has no idea where or how his son died. Robert asks in a recent headline of his, "Does Old Joe Biden Even Know That He's President?"

That question from any of us just a year or so ago would have been a mean-spirited (but deserved) partisan dig. Now it's a legitimate one that the Democrats should be forced to answer. Better yet, put it directly to Biden and see what his English-optional slur-fest of a response will be.

Robert goes over a couple of recent Grandpa gaffes and the subsequent fixing of them by the kids who post transcripts of Biden's babbling on WhiteHouse.gov. Here's one of them:

Old Joe continued: “Lemme tell you who else is noticing that: Donald Trump.” The Trump-hating crowd, which moments before this had been howling “Loser Donald Trump” at Biden’s mention of the left’s current Emmanuel Goldstein figure, lapped this up and erupted into gales of appreciative laughter. This encouraged Joe, who meandered on: “Did you see what he recently said about, the wes— um, k— k—, that wants to, that he wants to see the economy crash this year? A sitting president. As they say in my faith, 'Bless me, Father, for…'” He trailed off as he began to make the sign of the cross, and then added: “I mean, come on, man,” which set the assembled leftists off into new laughing fits.

Advertisement

I have no problem believing that, in that moment, Biden went full glitch and thought that Donald Trump was still president. Even though he isn't in the Delaware basement anymore, it has to be difficult for what is left of his brain to differentiate between the 2020 campaign and this one. Once he gets wound up to froth about Trump, the years must get blurry.

For quite some time after he got into the White House, charting Biden's mental decline wasn't that easy, largely because he's never been bright or coherent. Then the slurring started. His medical staff finally hit a point where they could no longer pump Biden with enough Adderall to keep him from sounding like a town drunk from a 1950s western.

In a recent VIP, Matt Margolis examines some of the ways in which the Left is attempting to pretend that all is well with Biden.

They can spin all they want, but everybody has the internet. My colleague Nick Arama has some video over at our sister site RedState that showcases the real Biden. He was doing his "I was born a poor black child" (Google it) shtick again. The deer in headlights look on Biden's face in the last vid in the post truly makes him look like he not only doesn't know where he is, but maybe who he is as well.

America doesn't deserve this, not even after unleashing Megan Rapinoe on the world for so many years. The sad thing is that the people who are enabling Biden don't grasp that they're ruining things for themselves and their children just as much as they are for those of us who are sane. They believe that they're going to have some exalted seat at the Permanent Majority table, but all they're going to get are general admission tickets to World War III.

Advertisement

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. 'What Color Panties You Have On?' and Other Legal Concerns

Oops. Japan Successfully Sends a Lander to the Moon — Upside Down

Does Old Joe Biden Even Know That He’s President?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. If You Want War, Prepare for Peace

Trump Prosecutor Fani Willis's Troubles Just Got Much Worse

Little Company for U.S. Misery in Biden’s Trade Blame Game

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. How About Free Money for Non-Gender-Conforming Illegal Aliens?

WATCH: White House, Corporate State Media Salivate For World War III

A Religious Scholar Tries To Queer the Bible

Why It's Important to Get to the Bottom of Who Killed the Kennedys

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Conservatives, Give War a Chance

We're Getting a Preview of Biden's Plan for Retaliation and People Definitely Have Thoughts

On Eve of Markup for Impeaching Mayorkas, MTG Gives a Look on How We Got Here and What's to Come

John Kirby Doesn't Want to 'Impugn' the UNRWA Despite Terrorist Ties

Chicago Concealed Carry Holder Shoots Back at Car Thieves

Advertisement

Cam&Co. Anti-Gunners Aren't Just Targeting What Guns You Can Buy

Hundreds in Attendance as New York Gun Store Offers Free Firearm Training

ENOUGH already. Tens of Millions in Additional Fraud Uncovered in Ukraine

New BS: Climate Change Causes Infant Mortality

This Mark Cuban Story is Too Good Not to Share

Democrat Politician Calls for Right-Wing Americans to Be Bombed, and You'll Recognize the Name

Biden Goes on About Being Raised in Black Church, and It's His Look at the End That's Truly Concerning

Fun guy. Argentina’s Javier Milei Continues Taking a Chainsaw to Government Regulations

KJP: There Are Different Definitions of What 'Actually Shutting Down the Border Looks Like'

Did They Forget 'The Wiz?': 'Wizard of Oz', 'It's a Wonderful Life' to Get 'Diverse' Reboots

New Republic: MAGA Is Tanking Border Deal In Anticipation of 'Full-Blown Ethonationalist Savagery'

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Quatre. How an Escalation in Drone Warfare Cost Three U.S. Servicemen Their Lives

Can the Left Stop Pretending Biden Is Well?

Nikki Haley Inverts Reality, Pushes ‘I Am Fighting the Establishment’ Fiction

The Real Problem with Snopes’ Botched Fact Check of Biden’s Hard Hat

Around the Interwebz

Reba McEntire Reunites With ‘Reba’ Team On New NBC Comedy Pilot

Advertisement

OpenAI and Common Sense Media partner to protect teens from AI harms and misuse

Have a Trophy? Mix This Victorian Drink in It

Bee Me

Biden Cleverly Distracts From Civil War By Starting World War https://t.co/6CUTKQkQjN pic.twitter.com/f3tEnuPARQ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 29, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes