Trump Prosecutor Fani Willis's Troubles Just Got Much Worse

The troubles for Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis just keep piling up.

The state Senate of Georgia is establishing a committee to investigate Willis for "various forms of misconduct relating to the prosecution of cases related to the 2020 Presidential Election." The investigative committee, which will be made up of six Republicans and three Democrats, will have full subpoena power and the authority to compel testimony under oath.

Advertisement

Among the misconduct the committee will investigate is the improper hiring of special assistant district attorney Nathan Wade, with whom Willis is alleged to have had an affair. This affair, which may still be ongoing, constitutes a clear conflict of interest that, according to the resolution, "establish[es] grounds for District Attorney Willis's recusal from further involvement in the prosecution, potentially delaying it indefinitely and requiring the appointment of a special prosecutor at public expense; and subject District Attorney Willis and potentially others to discipline by the State Bar of Georgia or other entities."

Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-27th district), the Senate's chief deputy whip, introduced the legislation, which was approved by the GOP-controlled state senate by a vote of 30-19 on Friday.

According to a report from Chattanooga's News Channel 9, Georgia Democrats dismissed the investigation as merely placating Donald Trump. Earlier this month, we learned that bank records showed that Willis and Wade took trips together to San Francisco, Miami, and Aruba, with tickets purchased under her name. Willis also paid Wade more than his counterparts despite having less experience.

Advertisement

The records "appear to bolster allegations of a romantic relationship between Nathan Wade and Willis. The trips took place in 2022 and 2023 after Willis had hired Wade as special prosecutor in the probe of election subversion by Donald Trump and his allies," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Last week, State Rep. Charlice Byrd (R-20th district) filed articles of impeachment against Willis, which accused Willis of committing "acts of malfeasance, tyrannical partiality, and oppression” with the "wrongful" indictment of Trump and his 18 co-defendants. The resolution calls her actions "the severest case of gross abuse of discretion."

With freedom on the line, bold action is necessary. It's time for the legislature to do its constitutional duty and hold corrupt Fulton DA Fani WIllis accountable, which is why I have introduced H.R. 872, articles of impeachment against Fani WIllis. Read my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/o4xqP4ZdTX — Rep. Charlice Byrd (@charlice_byrd) January 26, 2024

"Willis is known for pursuing a high-profile indictment against President Donald Trump and 18 others for their constitutional right to question the integrity of the 2020 election count in Fulton County and elsewhere in Georgia,” Byrd explained in a press release. "Willis also has come under scrutiny for possible conflict of interest in hiring a potential paramour in the case against Trump. In addition, a judge barred Willis from investigating Lt. Gov. Burt Jones when he was campaigning for lieutenant governor as she was a financial supporter of his opponent."

Advertisement

Georgia's General Assembly hasn’t impeached anyone in more than half a century, and while a successful impeachment in the House is likely, Republicans don’t have the necessary two-thirds majority in the State Senate to achieve conviction without at least a few Democrats crossing over to support it.