Bank Records Show That Fani Willis Misused Funds, Took Trips With Alleged Lover

Matt Margolis | 6:13 PM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Bank records included in a court filing on Friday show that Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis and her alleged lover, Nathan Wade, took trips together to San Francisco, Miami, and Aruba, with tickets purchased under her name.

"The filing, on behalf of Joycelyn Wade in her divorce case with Nathan Wade, included detailed credit card statements," reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "They appear to bolster allegations of a romantic relationship between Nathan Wade and Willis. The trips took place in 2022 and 2023, after Willis had hired Wade as special prosecutor in the probe of election subversion by Donald Trump and his allies."

The records have emerged as part of the Wades’ contentious divorce proceedings in Cobb County Superior Court and have rocked Fulton’s sweeping racketeering case against the former president and 14 remaining defendants. One defendant is seeking to disqualify Willis and her office because of her alleged “improper, clandestine personal relationship” with Wade.

Joycelyn Wade’s divorce attorneys want to depose Willis on Jan. 23. Willis has resisted, filing a motion Thursday to quash the subpoena.

In their response Friday, Joycelyn Wade’s attorneys criticized Willis’ attempt to avoid giving sworn testimony in the case, calling her arguments disingenuous and specious.

Joycelyn Wade's lawyers submitted records from Nathan Wade's Capital One bank account as part of the court filing. The documents reveal a series of expenditures, including the purchase of American Airlines tickets to Miami for Wade, Willis, and Clara Bowman on Oct. 4, 2022, totaling $1,367. On the same day, over $2,600 was paid to Royal Caribbean Cruises, followed by approximately $3,800 with Vacation Express on October 5. 

Flight records confirm their arrival in Miami on Oct. 28, with additional expenses for airfare from Miami to Aruba. There were also charges for the Hyatt Regency in Aruba on November 4, and Norwegian Cruise Line on November 7. On April 25, 2023, Wade purchased $817.80 in Delta Air Lines tickets to San Francisco for both himself and Willis. On May 14, 2023, $840.22 was spent for a stay at the DoubleTree hotel in Napa Valley.

The records do not indicate whether Wade and Willis shared the same room or if Willis reimbursed him for any expenses. According to a new report from The Daily Caller, Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis has now requested that Willis "disclose information relating to her potential 'misuse' of county funds in her decision to appoint" her alleged lover Wade.

Ellis told the Daily Caller that “all Fulton County citizens and taxpayers deserve clear and truthful answers” from Willis and that it will “ultimately be decided in a court proceeding” whether the details we've learned in recent weeks disqualify Willis from leading Trump’s prosecution. According to Ellis, “the average person likely concludes that something isn’t right with all of this,” and I agree with him on this point.

Earlier this week, we learned that Willis paid Wade more than his counterparts, despite having less experience.

“The governor has repeatedly stated that these allegations are deeply troubling, that evidence should be presented in order for the judge in this case to rule quickly, and that complaints regarding any district attorney’s conduct can be referred to the oversight commission once the legislative process concludes this session and the commission begins full operations,” a spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp told The Daily Caller.

