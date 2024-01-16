Trump Prosecutor Fani Willis Caught in Another HUGE Lie

On Sunday, Fani Willis publicly responded to the allegations against her in a speech at Big Bethel AME Church. In her speech, she made the cilché claim that racism was behind the criticism of her hiring Nathan Wade, a married man with whom she reportedly was having an affair.

“You did not tell me as a woman of color, it would not matter what I did. My motive, my talent, my ability, and my character would be constantly attacked,” Willis read to the congregation from a "letter to God" she had written.

And once she started, she couldn’t stop.

“I’m a little confused. I appointed three special counsels, as is my right to do, paid them all the same hourly rate. They only attack one. I hired one white woman, a good personal friend and great lawyer, a superstar, I tell you. I hired one white man, brilliant, my friend and a great lawyer. And I hired one black man, another superstar, a great friend and a great lawyer … First thing they say: ‘oh, she [is going to] play the race card now.'”

Willis knows that this isn’t about race, but she couldn’t stop herself from lying in a house of God. She even doubled down on the lie, claiming that all three attorneys were paid the same rate.

They weren’t.

"Willis was not only romantically involved with Wade, but [she also] benefited from a 'lucrative' contract her office awarded to Wade,” reports the Daily Caller. "As recently as May 2023, her office paid the attorney considered Georgia’s top racketeering expert, John Floyd, only $200 per hour, while Wade — who reportedly has little to no experience prosecuting RICO cases — was earning $250 an hour, according to billing statements obtained by the DCNF."

In total, Wade’s firm has received nearly $654,000 from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office since the start of 2022, according to county records. Over the same period, Floyd’s firm received just over $90,000, per county data. Wade filed for divorce from his wife on Nov. 2, 2021, the day after his contract with Willis started. His wife alleged in court filings previously obtained by the DCNF that Wade did not disclose to her over $700,000 in earnings from the county but continued to draw from her bank account despite “the clear inequity in financial circumstances.” The motion initially filed by Roman stated that “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney” confirmed their ongoing relationship,” though it did not cite hard evidence the pair is romantically involved.

The Daily Caller reviewed billing statements and confirmed that Willis's alleged lover’s earnings were “substantially higher" than the two other special counsels hired. "Over a three month period between November 2022 and January 2023, Wade earned $68,500 while Floyd only earned $30,200,” the outlet found.

According to the statements reviewed by The Daily Caller, Wade’s lowest billing was in January 2023, amounting to $20,000, while other months were much higher. However, Floyd's earnings exceeded $5,000 in only two months: November 2022, reaching $10,940, and December 2022, totaling $16,000. Notably, Floyd's lowest billing occurred in July 2022, amounting to $1,560. Meanwhile, Cross, the other special counsel, earned $37,729 from July 2022 to September 2022.

Does that sound like these special counsels were paid "all the same hourly rate,” as Willis claimed?