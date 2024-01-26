Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Trump Prosecutor Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is now facing official articles of impeachment. Rep. Charlice Byrd (R-20th district), an ally of former President Donald Trump and chairwoman of the Georgia Freedom Caucus, introduced H.R. 872 on Friday.

Advertisement

The resolution, which clocks in at ten pages, accuses Willis of committing "acts of malfeasance, tyrannical partiality, and oppression” with the "wrongful" indictment of Trump and his 18 co-defendants. The resolution calls her actions "the severest case of gross abuse of discretion."

Willis not only faces allegations of colluding with the Biden White House, but she also faces accusations of having an affair with a special prosecutor she hired to prosecute Trump for alleged election interference, also paying him more than his counterparts. Byrd is accusing Willis of using "not to pursue justice but for political gain.”

"Willis is known for pursuing a high-profile indictment against President Donald Trump and 18 others for their constitutional right to question the integrity of the 2020 election count in Fulton County and elsewhere in Georgia,” a press release explains. "Willis also has come under scrutiny for possible conflict of interest in hiring a potential paramour in the case against Trump. In addition, a judge barred Willis from investigating Lt. Gov. Burt Jones when he was campaigning for lieutenant governor as she was a financial supporter of his opponent."

Advertisement

Related: CONFIRMED: White House Communicated With Fulton County DA’s Office About Trump Case



"Fani Willis has a laundry list of potential conflicts that make her unworthy and unfit to be the District Attorney in Fulton County," said Byrd. "Someone elected to that office is expected to uphold the law and not weaponize their office for political gain. Since Day One when she was elected, Fani Willis has embarrassed the criminal justice system in Fulton County and our state."

Byrd also pointed out that Willis has sought to indict Republicans for exercising their First Amendment rights in challenging election results and pointed out the blatant double standard. Byrd cited Democrats who questioned election results in the past, including Al Gore in 2000, Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Stacey Abrams in 2018. In each of those cases, neither the supporters nor the individuals who challenged the results faced indictments or legal action for their efforts to scrutinize election processes.

"The First Amendment is still the bedrock of this country and Fani Willis can't overturn it because she has Trump Derangement Syndrome," Byrd said. "It's time our state lawmakers draw a line in the sand and put an end to her refusal to uphold the Constitution."

Advertisement

With freedom on the line, bold action is necessary. It's time for the legislature to do its constitutional duty and hold corrupt Fulton DA Fani WIllis accountable, which is why I have introduced H.R. 872, articles of impeachment against Fani WIllis. Read my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/o4xqP4ZdTX — Rep. Charlice Byrd (@charlice_byrd) January 26, 2024

Byrd also pointed out that at the time of her swearing-in, Willis violated state law by owing money to the Georgia Elections Commission.

According to a report from Fox 5 Atlanta, Georgia's General Assembly hasn’t impeached anyone in over 50 years, and while Republicans have a majority in the state Senate, they don’t have the two-thirds majority required to convict and would need five Democrats to support conviction to remove Willis from office — which is extremely unlikely.