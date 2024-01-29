Does Old Joe Biden Even Know That He’s President?

Old Joe Biden has just articulated what many Americans wish were true: he referred to Donald Trump as “a sitting president.” That term is applied to the person who is president now, so the question is inevitable: does Old Joe even know that he’s ostensibly the president of the United States?

Biden said it Saturday at a campaign stop in Columbia, S.C., in the midst of touting his catastrophic economy as if it were something in which he could take pride. “In recent weeks,” he claimed, “we’re starting to see real evidence that American consumers are facing real confidence in their economy we’re building.”

Yeah, that’s what he said: “facing real confidence.” The transcript wonks over at WhiteHouse.gov have the unenviable task of trying to make sense of what Old Joe says, and so in their version, “facing” is matter-of-factly crossed out, and “feeling” added in. That works, but it’s not what the man said, and it papers over the larger problem of the nation’s chief executive's utterly manifestly incoherent (to say nothing of outrageously false) sentences without appearing to notice, much less correct himself. And worse was coming.

Biden seems to be more coherent; he is now calling Trump the ‘sitting president’ pic.twitter.com/abWfRNVlUW — RoamingRN (@roaming_rn) January 28, 2024

Old Joe continued: “Lemme tell you who else is noticing that: Donald Trump.” The Trump-hating crowd, which moments before this had been howling “Loser Donald Trump” at Biden’s mention of the left’s current Emmanuel Goldstein figure, lapped this up and erupted into gales of appreciative laughter.

This encouraged Joe, who meandered on: “Did you see what he recently said about, the wes— um, k— k—, that wants to, that he wants to see the economy crash this year? A sitting president. As they say in my faith, 'Bless me, Father, for…'” He trailed off as he began to make the sign of the cross, and then added: “I mean, come on, man,” which set the assembled leftists off into new laughing fits.

WhiteHouse.gov cleaned this up as well, crossing out “sitting” and helpfully adding “former” in brackets, in case we didn’t know what Joe doesn’t know. WhiteHouse.gov is just a transcription service, however, despite often acting as the man who follows behind the circus elephant with a dustpan and broom, and so it didn’t offer any context for Old Joe’s willful distortion of what Trump really said.

Yes, that’s right, knock me over with a feather: Joe Biden wasn’t being honest. Trump wasn’t hoping for an economic crash; he was just hoping it would happen during the Biden administration and not when he returned to the White House because he ascribed its “fragile” state wholly and solely to Biden policies. The economy at present, said Trump, was “running off the fumes” of his tenure as president.

Meanwhile, this isn’t even the first time that Old Joe has given the world the impression that he doesn’t know he is supposed to be acting as president of the United States. During a mid-January campaign stop in Pennsylvania, Old Joe ambled into a coffee shop and announced: “My name's Joe Biden. I work for the government in the Senate.”

At least one part of this statement was true, aside from the fact that this dementia-addled corruptocrat does indeed appear to be named Joe Biden: he works for his cronies in the government and for their allies among the political elites. He certainly doesn’t work for the American people.

If he did, then the people around him would have the decency to acknowledge his current condition and, for his sake as well as for the sake of the American people, have him stand down. Instead, he is far too useful for that, and it’s precisely because he doesn’t have any idea what is going on most of the time that he is so valuable to his handlers.

Someone who wasn’t as non compos mentis as Old Joe would be much less malleable and may even have an idea of his or her own. The people who are running the Biden regime would rather embarrass the nation before the world by having this obviously incapacitated man pretend to be commander-in-chief than replace him with someone who might prove to be harder to control.

Meanwhile, those who have had enough of this anti-American charade are preparing to prove Old Joe right and return to Donald Trump the right to be called “a sitting president.” Whether or not they succeed, the man who gave Trump that title on Saturday continues to demonstrate that while he has that title at the moment himself, he is overwhelmingly undeserving of it.