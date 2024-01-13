WATCH: Biden’s Latest ‘Gaffe’ Is Something Much More Serious Than That

Old Joe Biden’s advanced age is an “asset,” Jill Biden assured the world on Thursday, and who could be more honest than Jill Biden? On Friday, however, the alleged commander-in-chief displayed this wonderful asset yet again, and raised new doubts not only about his viability as a candidate for reelection this November, but upon his fitness even to pretend to be president at this very moment.

Biden was in Pennsylvania, stopping into a few small businesses to reinforce his entirely bogus image as a humble man of the people. At a bicycle shop, the alleged president reinforced the impression he has made on numerous other occasions when he appeared confused after reading off his prepared remarks off a teleprompter, and shook hands with the empty air or had to be led off the stage after demonstrating that he had no idea how to make his way off by himself. Collin Rugg of Trending Politics noted: “Bike store owner talks to President Joe Biden like a nursing home patient and has to put his hand in front of him to stop him from walking.”

It's even worse than Rugg describes. Biden looks vacant and confused, looking around at the man who is leading him and at the floor as if he is hoping to find some clue as to what is going on. Then, making matters even worse, during the same campaign stop, Old Joe ambled into a coffee shop and announced: “My name's Joe Biden. I work for the government in the Senate.”

He was kidding around, right? Maybe. But there have been just too many incidents of this kind to take that for granted, and it’s a common symptom of dementia for the patient to think he is in a long-gone place and time. So it must be asked, although it’s virtually certain that no one will ask it of Karine Jean-Pierre: does Old Joe even know that he is president? Does he have even a glancing awareness of the disastrous and damaging decisions that are being made in his name virtually every day?

And yes, this matters, despite the fact that many Americans take it for granted that the amiable liar in the Oval Office is not the man who is really running things. Rumors have swirled from the moment Old Joe entered the Oval Office about who was really in charge, rumors that Biden himself has fed by remarking on several occasions that he was going to “get in trouble” if he departed from the script that had been prepared for him. “If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a frontman or frontwoman,” Barack Obama famously said in Nov. 2020, “and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement in my sweats, looking through the stuff, then deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking — I’d be fine with that.”

Biden and Obama may have just that arrangement, or someone else may be in charge, but nevertheless, it is extremely bad optics for the man who holds the title of president of the United States to demonstrate repeatedly that he has no clear idea of who he is or what he is doing. Yet Biden did just that — again — on Friday. The Washington Times, in one of the few stories that appeared at all about this at all, ran this headline: "Biden, in latest gaffe, says he works in the Senate." It was, however, much worse than a "gaffe." The man doesn't even know he is supposed to be president.

Yet it was just the day before that when Jill Biden insisted: "He can do it. And I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion every single day." Laying it on even thicker, she added: "He's wise. He has wisdom. He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He's lived history. He knows history. He's thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man, the right person for the job at this moment in history."

Well, she was certainly correct that the man has “lived history.” The career kleptocrat is 81 years old, and has been fattening his wallet at the public trough since Richard Nixon was president, with the sole exception of the four years of the Trump administration. Old Joe showed yet again on Friday that it is long past time that he give up the pretense and deception and stop plaguing the American people. Instead, however, the Democrats are determined to force his sad act upon us until he is 86 years old, and who knows if by then he will even remember that he was ever in the senate at all. So when he claims to be in the senate now, we should be grateful that the situation isn’t even worse.