The Morning Briefing: The United States Needs a New Doomsday Clock

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zandrubal had a penchant for making Play-Doh puppies in the parking lots of random mattress retailers.

Another programming update: Chris Queen will also be handling the Friday Morning Briefing duties this week. I'll be back at the helm for a New Year's Day quickie. I will be posting a "Trump Derangement Syndrome of the Week" column on Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.

Just yesterday, I was exhorting everyone to avoid despair in these disturbing times. I'm still all about that, but I do have write about the blech.

There were a few stories yesterday that were plenty irritating when taken individually but came with a hint of existential dread when pondered collectively.

As the world gets more out of control, the woke priorities of American military leaders become ever more problematic. It's as if they are sick of the pressure of being a superpower and would prefer that our fighting forces be reduced to second-tier status as quickly as possible.

Kevin wrote a post yesterday about a Lt. General in the United States Space Force who is way out on Woke Island:

Lt. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt sports the fancy-sounding title "Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, United States Space Force," and her duties include "overall responsibility for Operations, Sustainment, Cyber, and Nuclear Operations of the United States Space Force." In an undated video, Burt makes certain comments that suggest Lt. General is lost in space. Let's take a look at some of the cosmic codswallop in the brief video. Lt. Gen. Burt's first photon-torpedo double-dud claim is, "Since January of this year, more than 400 anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been introduced at the state level." What she meant to say is that there are more than 400 bills introduced at the state level. A bill is not a law, and the Lt. General's statement is already a space oddity. Whether Burt was intentionally misleading or she simply missed school the day they taught this stuff in Civics is unknown.

Kevin did a deep dive into a lot of the bills that have been introduced and, as we've seen time and again, they're not "anti-LGBTQ+" at all. That's a catch-all phrase that the left has been using ad nauseam for the last few years. The most notorious example is the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, which is about not teaching seven-year-olds about sexual orientation or gender identity. The frothing left immediately branded it "anti-LGBTQ+" and started referring to it as the "Don't Say Gay Bill." The low-info proggies lapped that up and actually believed that's what the bill said.

"But Kruiser, why was Lt. Gen. Burt even talking about state legislation?" you may be asking. Well, let's take a trip to Bizarroland:

Back to the video: it continues with Burt claiming, "That number is rising and demonstrates a trend that could be dangerous for service members, their families, and the readiness of the force as a whole."

If I took the phrase "head scratcher" literally, my scalp would be bleeding right now. I'm not a military man, but I'm pretty sure that bill that wants to get sex out of kindergarten classes will have zero impact on troop readiness. Anywhere. At anytime. On this planet or in space.

The Left uses the "anti-LGBTQ+" lie to make the base nervous. The "danger" is made up from panic over a lie. OK, a lot of lies.

Lincoln could have been writing about Lt. Gen. Burt when he wrote this gem of a paragraph on Tuesday:

Did you know that the U.S. Naval Academy has a course in gender studies? Even if this is new information, at this point, you probably aren't surprised. The stories of the U.S. Army's efforts to transform itself into a massive drag brunch in fatigues are legion. Couple that with what amounted to Joe Biden's massive giveaway of arms and equipment in Afghanistan and donations to Ukraine, and you have a military that is unequipped, unprepared, and possibly uninterested in the nation's defense.

That does sum it up rather nicely.

I've talked to a lot of my current and retired military friends about this in the last couple of years. They say that the woke rot in the top military brass is pretty bad.

While that rot is getting worse, the border news once again piles on the general feeling of insecurity. In another article, Lincoln writes about the rise in the number of Chinese nationals coming across the Mexican border. There is legitimate concern that some of them are military and not really here for asylum.

Over at Townhall, my colleague Leah Barkoukis writes about the busy time the Border Patrol is having apprehending ne'er-do-wells from the terror watchlist. There were 31 picked up in just the first two months of Fiscal Year 2024. One can only wonder how many were missed by the already overwhelmed people of United States Customs and Border Protection.

Things are a little wobbly out there. At least the military won't be offending our enemies with improper pronoun usage when the heavy stuff starts.

Is Biden Giving Up on Georgia?

California Wrestles With $68 Billion Deficit and Slavery Reparations

Trump Needs to Understand the Consequences of Flirting With Nikki Haley For VP

Bee Me

Experts Attribute Falling Public School Literacy To Not Enough Drag Queen Story Hours https://t.co/DV2bLU1Xrl pic.twitter.com/mVkfuJ8j8f — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 26, 2023





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

View of Delphi with a Procession https://t.co/3LkpFVz9o4 pic.twitter.com/GThnIkmtjw — Claude Lorrain (@artistlorrain) December 23, 2023





Kabana Comedy/Tunes