NYC Anti-Israel Rampage Mars Christmas Celebrations, Looms Over New Year's Eve

Emboldened anti-Israel demonstrators and thugs raged across Manhattan on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, disrupting festivities and trying to "cancel" the Christian celebration in New York City. The pro-Hamas mob fought with police, generating injuries and arrests and casting a pall of apprehension over the upcoming New Year's Eve party in Times Square.

The odious behavior began on Christmas Eve when a pro-Palestinian caravan encircled Washington Square Park, where New Yorkers had assembled for the annual caroling celebration. The line of cars, which included a lifted, custom-painted "FREE PALESTINE" SUV, honked horns and blasted music to disrupt the joyous and unifying event. Carolers responded by singing louder, and all agreed the protestors were "jerks."

On Christmas Day, the loathsome protestors kicked it into high gear. Several hundred marchers descended on midtown Manhattan, mobbed Rockefeller Center, disrupted tourists and celebrants, and defaced public property.

#NOW Pro-Palestine Protesters March circling Rockefeller Christmas Tree in NYC demanding "All Out on Christmas for Gaza".



Video by Kevin RC Wilson [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/3EkYTdx3ND — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) December 25, 2023

"A few scuffles broke out in the crowd after nightfall, including outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which sent cops running through the mob," reports the New York Post. "At least six arrests — four for disorderly conduct, one for menacing and one for graffiti — were later reported near Grand Central Station and Union Square, as protesters and cops clashed, according to law enforcement sources."

Video of the rioting was all over social media:

🚨#BREAKING: NYPD Calls for Level Three Mobilization Amidst Numerous Fights Between Pro-Palestine Protesters and Police at a Large Protest⁰

📌#Manhattan l #NewYork



Currently, the New York Police Department has requested a Level Three mobilization for a large protest that is… pic.twitter.com/j2ZAUvERF3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 25, 2023

Now, as the dust settles from the uncivil attacks on one of the biggest Christian celebrations of the year, all eyes turn to the upcoming New Year's Eve festivities.

"Just days before the iconic ball drop in New York's Times Square, tonight top law enforcement officials on high alert, warning that America is facing perhaps its highest threat level since 911," ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas reported Friday. "A new threat assessment obtained by ABC News says the location is an attractive target for foreign terrorist organizations and violent extremists."

"Fueling the steady rise in threats: the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The FBI now has 100 active full-scale investigations tied to that conflict," Thomas added.

"Since October 7, the FBI has received more than 1,800 reports of threats or other types of tips or leads that are somehow related to or having access to the current conflict in Israel and Gaza," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told ABC News.

Viral News NYC, an independent journalist account on X, posted a warning late on Christmas Day, claiming that the NYPD is tracking specific intelligence that the anti-Israel mob has big plans for the ball drop:

I'm just in from an anonymous source at the NYPD .

Pro hamas and Pro Palestinians protesters and rioters are planning to riot on New Years Eve in NYC. My source stated that the rioters are planning to stress out the cities resources. Keep in mind every new year's the threat… — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) December 26, 2023

As of publication, a request to the NYPD for more information regarding the situation is unanswered. If a response is received, this article will be updated. But even without being specifically told so by the FBI or NYPD, anyone can see the potential for trouble from pro-Hamas, anti-Israel extremists in Times Square this New Year's Eve.

Wouldn't it be nice if the FBI devoted some of its turbo-charged domestic terrorist-hunting skills to tracking down and arresting the people who are organizing and funding this unrest?