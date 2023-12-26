The Naval Academy Frets Over Gender Studies as a Russia-China Alliance Grows

It could be something straight out of a Monty Python sketch, were the stakes something other than global safety. But alas, America on the eve of 2024 is no less ludicrous than "The Ministry of Silly Walks" and will never be near as funny.

Did you know that the U.S. Naval Academy has a course in gender studies? Even if this is new information, at this point, you probably aren't surprised. The stories of the U.S. Army's efforts to transform itself into a massive drag brunch in fatigues are legion. Couple that with what amounted to Joe Biden's massive giveaway of arms and equipment in Afghanistan and donations to Ukraine, and you have a military that is unequipped, unprepared, and possibly uninterested in the nation's defense.

According to The Daily Caller, the English class is named "HE 374, Topics In Gender & Sexuality in Literature." It covers such pertinent topics as gender and sexuality studies from their beginnings in the Second Wave Feminist movement and continues with LGTBQ and race studies and Critical Race Theory. The Caller noted that textbooks include "The Reproduction of Mothering: Psychoanalysis and the Sociology of Gender” by Nancy Chodorow and “Sexual/Textual Politics: Feminist Literary Theory” by Toril Moi. Students will also learn about gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, and theories of gender. Midshipmen will create a diversity statement and learn about the vocabulary associated with sexuality and gender. And yes, the Genderbread Person will even make an appearance. The academy told the Caller:

The Naval Academy focuses on respect and inclusion of people of all backgrounds in order to develop well-rounded future leaders in the Navy and Marine Corps. A vast array of intellectual ideas, approaches, and theories are mentioned during classroom discussions. The Naval Academy educates midshipmen to be critical thinkers who can analyze issues from multiple perspectives and contexts; our focus is on how to think, not what to think.

The course is optional. You can read the full syllabus here.

Meanwhile, as midshipmen get their pronouns in a row, China and Russia seem to have other plans. Business Insider notes that Russia and China are growing closer to forming a military alliance that could outstrip the U.S. in terms of power. Both nations have kept an eye on the growing global instability and are considering their options when it comes to exploiting that situation. Atlas Group CEO Jonathon Ward told the outlet, "It is clear that the two states see themselves as military partners, and that this partnership is growing deeper and more experienced, even if it is not a formal alliance in the Western sense." China has backed Russia with diplomatic and financial assistance in its war with Ukraine. Russia, in turn, has sold China "Su-25 jets, MI-17 helicopters, and S-400 air defense systems." The two nations have held joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, and Russia has provided the Chinese with submarine technology. Putin has said that Russia and China are partnering with one another in the development of high-tech weapons. And do not forget that both countries have sided with Iran and against Israel in the current conflict over the Hamas terror raids.

The alliance is not a formal one, and Business Insider notes that some experts say that such an alliance would not work given the historical issues between the two countries and China's need to keep economic ties open with the U.S. Ward added that the U.S. could handle both threats, provided the burden is shared by its allies. But while such an axis may never be officially ratified on paper and openly declared, there is such a thing as shared goals. Those goals can and likely do include territorial expansion and a weakened United States.

But our military institutions have gender studies under control. And I am certain that we can stop a Chinese invasion of Taiwan by lobbing pronouns at them.