Turn Out the Lights, the Country's Over: TSA Accepting Arrest Warrants as ID for Illegal Immigrants

I wish, oh how I wish I could tell you that the headline is a joke. It almost has to be a joke, right? No sane country would accept an arrest warrant as a form of ID, right? Well, this is no longer a sane country. But you probably already know that by now. But no one, even in an opium-induced fever dream, would think that the TSA would accept an arrest warrant as a form of legal ID. But it apparently does, and I think at this point, any doubts that the inmates have taken over the asylum or that there is a cabal so dedicated to left-wing ideology that no idea, no matter how ludicrous, should be taken off the table, can be put to rest. I would very much like to believe that this administration has lost its mind and is randomly pushing buttons until something happens. But we can't take evil off the table. We would be stupid if we did.

Advertisement

A representative from the TSA told Fox News:

For non-citizens and non-U.S. nationals who do not otherwise have acceptable forms of ID for presentation at security checkpoints, TSA may also accept certain DHS-issued forms, including ICE Form I-200 (Warrant for Arrest of an Alien)...All passengers whose identity is verified through alternate procedures receive additional screening before being allowed into the secure area of the airport.

This refers to a civil immigration arrest warrant, not a criminal one—because entering the U.S. illegally is not a crime anymore. And yes, the person in question's document "will then be validated via an 'alien identification number' being checked against a number of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) databases." Let's see a conservative try to get through the TSA checkpoint with any kind of "warrant." That would end quickly and not well.

Once upon a time, not long ago, an arrest warrant meant that you would be arrested. Hence, the name. It's right there: "arrest warrant." If you are a conservative who happened to be within ten city blocks of the capitol on J6, you should expect a knock on your door if you haven't had one already. Ditto if you are a traditional Catholic who may or may not have protested outside of an abortion clinic. Or if you posted a meme about Hillary Clinton. But if you are an illegal alien who legitimately deserves to be arrested, so much so that you have a copy of your arrest warrant, no problems. Would you like to be part of the preferred boarding? Can we open your bag of almonds? Would you like a mimosa before we take off? As Southwest Airlines used to say, "You are now free to move about the country."

Advertisement

Of course, there is the inevitable punchline. This policy dates back to before the Biden administration. But now that things have gotten completely out of hand at the border, the GOP is finally worried about this. Thanks, guys. According to Fox, the issue became a bona fide thing when Texas Republican Lance Gooden's office was sent a packet by a whistleblower that included "flight information, copies of the Notice to Appear from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a list of pro bono legal service providers, maps of major cities in the U.S. and information and legal assistance in Spanish." There is also a letter that can be handed to TSA officials that will let the bearer board a flight with "limited credentials."

This is why conservatives lose hope in the GOP. This process has been in place for a while. Who knows? If our elected officials had taken this issue seriously from the start, we may have avoided issues like the 9/11 attacks. But now that everyone is rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic and ordering room service on the Hindenburg, it's a problem? Barn door: closed. Horse: gone.

Mrs. Brown and I like to travel when we can. She still wants to see the wonders of the world. I am perfectly content to sit my fat keister down in the sand in the Gulf of Mexico and watch the tide come in while nursing a Mai Tai. But between honeymoons, vacations, mission trips, and business outings, we have had plenty of experience with the TSA hokey pokey. I have it down to a science. First comes juggling the ticket and my driver's license. Then, off come the shoes and the belt, the pockets are emptied, and everything goes into the bin as I raise my hands over my head in supplication to the gods of the TSA and their all-scanning eyes. It's gotten so that depending on the line, I can waltz through the checkpoint in a matter of minutes and start heading for the bar while the random woman behind me is still struggling to put on her flip-flops. I have some sympathy for the TSA agents and even trade a few jokes with them when time permits. I have no beef with them, and I prefer to be polite, no matter who is squatting in the Oval Office. But who knew that all I needed to do was become a foreign national with an arrest warrant?

Advertisement

I have to know: Is an immigration arrest warrant good for buying booze and smokes? I know it has to be the perfect form of ID for voting under this administration.