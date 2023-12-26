Clowns in Space: U.S. Space Force Officer Claims Troop Readiness Affected by Non-Existent Anti-LGBT Laws

Lt. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt sports the fancy-sounding title "Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, United States Space Force," and her duties include "overall responsibility for Operations, Sustainment, Cyber, and Nuclear Operations of the United States Space Force." In an undated video, Burt makes certain comments that suggest Lt. General is lost in space.

Advertisement

Let's take a look at some of the cosmic codswallop in the brief video.

Lt. Gen. Burt's first photon-torpedo double-dud claim is, "Since January of this year, more than 400 anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been introduced at the state level."

What she meant to say is that there are more than 400 bills introduced at the state level. A bill is not a law, and the Lt. General's statement is already a space oddity. Whether Burt was intentionally misleading or she simply missed school the day they taught this stuff in Civics is unknown.

FACT-O-RAMA! A small fraction of state-level bills become laws.

Now let's look at those alleged "400 anti-LGBTWTF laws."

Few if any of the bills are anti-LGBT. (I looked at roughly 135 and didn't find one that targeted the gay community). Texas SB 77, for example, revolves around parental rights regarding the teaching of sex and gender-related topics to kids.

Another — Texas SB 12 — is, in summary, "Relating to the authority to regulate sexually oriented performances and to restricting those performances on the premises of a commercial enterprise, on public property, or in the presence of an individual younger than 18 years of age; authorizing a civil penalty; creating a criminal offense."

Many of the bills involve the use of Medicaid for transgender surgeries. Others are about teaching gender studies to children. Some involve vaccinations, and the LGBT crew isn't even mentioned.

Advertisement

Back to the video: it continues with Burt claiming, "That number is rising and demonstrates a trend that could be dangerous for service members, their families, and the readiness of the force as a whole."

In other words, Lt. Gen Burt believes that preventing needy men in dresses from wagging their thonged nethers in the faces of children is not only "anti-LGBT" but "affects the readiness of the troops."

DYSTOP-O-RAMA! The U.S. Space Force has a certain Lt. General who believes our soldiers aren't ready for war because trannies aren't allowed to groom school kids.

Hey, wait: I just remembered I wrote about these 400-plus so-called "Anti-LGBTQ" bills a while back.

Related: Reality Check: Let's Talk About Those '496 Anti-LGBT' Bills Throughout the U.S.

In that article, I was unable to find a single bill that adversely affected the gay community. Again, most involve parental rights regarding their kids' education, insurance, and ginsu-ing the genitals of young, confused children. A few call for prosecuting doctors who attempt to "transition" kids before they are adults.

You can watch the video yourself below, and I urge you to do so.

This Lt. General is saying that laws stopping the mutilation and sterilization of kids make certain military members feel unsafe.



In the biggest stretch possible, she says that affects “the readiness of the force as a whole.”



Ma’am, you are in a cult.pic.twitter.com/4nEl2W7JXC — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) December 24, 2023

Advertisement

Burt goes on to suggest threaten that if these bills become laws, they may force her to appoint an unqualified military man, woman, or transamabob to fill a position. This could happen if, say, that person's child couldn't have his or her genitalia carved out until his or her 18th birthday in the state where the job is located.

The greatest takeaway from this video is that we can see how badly the "woke" cancer has infected our military. True warriors are being replaced by woke, malcontent zombies who, when ordered to do so, would happily unload their magazines in your direction.

For those "It can't happen here" chumps, it's happening here.