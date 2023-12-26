Climate Change Cultists Once Again Floating Earth Sized Ray-Ban Idea

The party of bad ideas has once again found its way back to the beloved “drawing board of myths.” The same group that wants everyone to believe that all cars will be electric by 2035, that everyone should be wearing uniforms by 2030, that you can change your sex by simply believing you can, and that Joe Biden is cognizant has now decided to blow the dust off another hair-brained scheme.

We’ve heard this one in various forms before. There is a group of “scientists” that believe the answer to the non-existent problem of climate change is to build a space curtain to block the earth from solar radiation.

This particular earth-sized shade would take up four million square miles and would need to be constructed approximately one million miles away from Earth in a very specific area called the Sun-Earth Lagrange-point1, according to The Messenger, a news website launched in May. That area represents the point between the Earth and the Sun that allows an object to remain stationary because of equal gravitational forces.

What could go wrong, right? Well, for starters, think about the enormous amount of money such an operation would require. Then, according to Space.com, the shade could reduce the amount of heat from the sun by deflecting sunlight into outer space. Also, according to The Messenger, it’s not clear how such a solar curtain would affect the light Earth receives from the Sun or whether the blocking of sunlight heading to Earth will bring forth unexpected consequences.

So basically no one seems to be exactly sure what this thing would do, that is if it could even be built. The idea is being proposed by scientists who are part of the Planetary Sunshade Foundation, a group whose website declares that “climate change is getting worse.” Naturally, they believe that — even though there is no definitive proof to prove that it is.

Great write up from https://t.co/Hp4GIgXlYW. A sunshade *could* avoid the worst impacts of climate change. https://t.co/630ms4WVIC — Planetary Sunshade Foundation (@SpaceSRM) December 21, 2023

Back in 2022, Liz Scott, the Planetary Sunshade Foundation research director, stated that whatever amount global temperatures would drop once the shade was in place is “variable depending on how long it takes to cease carbon emissions, how quickly carbon can be removed from the atmosphere, and whether society wishes to partially mitigate global warming or restore pre-industrial temperatures.”

Planetary Sunshade Foundation claims on its website that there are two options for constructing the planetary sunshade. During the primary phases, the project could be constructed using Earth-launched architecture. Toward the final phases, construction could take place in space using resources taken from space, including those from “the Moon or near-Earth asteroids,” according to the foundation’s website.

If you believe this idea sounds like pure science fiction that was devised by some wide-eyed twelve-year-olds, I agree with you. That said, it isn’t surprising that this isn’t the only cockamamie plan that is being floated around. It also comes as no surprise that tech billionaire Bill Gates, an egotist who fancies himself to be everything from a doctor or pharmacist to an astronaut, also felt the need to get involved. Gates' plan, which is known as Geoengineering, consists of distributing particles into the stratosphere, according to Forbes.

In July, Politico reported that a White House report released by the Biden administration stated that it was open to exploring options of ways to alter the amount of sunlight reaching the earth.

A program of research into the scientific and societal implications of Solar Radiation Modification (SRM) would enable better-informed decisions about the potential risks and benefits of SRM as a component of climate policy, alongside the foundational elements of greenhouse gas emissions mitigation and adaptation. SRM offers the possibility of cooling the planet significantly on a timescale of a few years.

It's typical that the Biden administration would release such a ridiculous statement claiming that this method could achieve clear results quickly when nothing like this on such a major scale has ever been even contemplated, much less tried before. These people have no idea what the consequences would be, and as usual, they don’t care as long as their agenda is advanced.

All of this time and effort is being wasted for no other reason than to reinforce an idea in the public’s mind that something exists when in reality it does not.

Shakespeare wrote: "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts."

He was referring to how we all go about our daily lives, doing what we need to do. Unfortunately, a lot of the time we do so rather naively. When we are in that “everyday state of mind,” we are susceptible to being led in certain directions and to believing certain things by those in charge.

The current directors of this play can’t be trusted, and we need to demand a change in directors as well as a new script that truly benefits Americans and America.