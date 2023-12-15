The Morning Briefing: Uh-Oh, Kamala Harris Is Showing Up Everywhere

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ballaim knew that his tambourine skills were underappreciated at the Imitation Crab Meat Appreciation Society's singalongs.

This may seem strange, but I can go for long periods of time almost completely forgetting that Kamala Harris is the Vice President of the United States. It's probably some sort of mental health defense mechanism. Other than the occasional unfortunate word salad moment, she doesn't do much that's newsworthy, so it's not too difficult to put her out of my mind.

She's been popping up all over my various news sources the last few days and it's a little weird.

The weirdest thing was something I read yesterday, and we'll get to that in a moment.

It's no secret that there is a lot of Biden fatigue among the Democrats. The pundit class is addicted to bandying about theories about how and when he might exit the race and pave the way for a different commie. Regular readers here know that I don't think the doddering POTUS is going anywhere.

Stephen Green dug up something yesterday that's one of the strangest, "How to get Joe to go," ideas I've seen yet:

"At what point," MacKinnon asks, "does someone with influence within the Biden family cry 'uncle' to save the president and the family further embarrassment?" Not to mention election day slaughter which, let's be clear about this, is the Dems' only genuine concern. "It’s becoming clear that there is only one person in the country who might be able to dissuade President Biden from seeking a second term. " That person is DOCTOR Jill Biden.

VodkaPundit and I have been in agreement all along that Jill Biden is the reason that Joe ran in the first place. I've been adamant about her being the reason that I think all of the alt scenarios are ridiculous.

That brings me to the weird thing that I mentioned at the top.

Every Democrat in America who isn't Jill Biden is secretly or openly wishing that anyone but Joe Biden was running. When I say anyone, I mean anyone. Rick wrote a post yesterday about notorious lefty frozen hot take guy Matt Yglesias suggesting that Democrats take a "second look" at Kamala Harris.

Yeah, they're having a rough go of it over there.

Yglesias's reasoning in all of his writing is tortured, but this is pretty bad even for him. Rick highlights some of it, noting that Yglesias eventually gets around to playing the gender card. I thought it was Democratic talking point law that both the race and gender cards had to be played at the same time when flailing for positives about Madame Veep.

All of Yglesias's speculation about Harris is predicated upon Biden stepping down, which is why I teed this up with the Jill Biden story.

The mere thought of a Harris presidency is creepy. She's a less coherent, more radical Biden. Her one upside compared to her boss is that she tends to know how to exit a room without assistance.

Politically? Hoo-boy. This is from my colleague Sarah Arnold over at Townhall:

"Harris has been telling colleagues in the administration that she wants the White House to show more concern publicly for the humanitarian damage in Gaza, where Israel is locked in a bloody and prolonged battle with Hamas, according to three people familiar with Harris' comments," Politico reported.

She's in sync with all of the frothing, anti-Semitic college kids. And still one 81-year-old heartbeat away from the presidency.

Never mind a second look, Kamala Harris never should have been given a first look. The sooner she becomes easy for all of us to forget, the better.

Everything Isn't Awful





