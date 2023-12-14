Watch Jill Biden Magically Transform From Cringe to Cringier

I can't believe I watched the whole thing — First Lady DOCTOR Jill Biden's cringeworthy annual Christmas video in which smiling dancers from the Capitol demand tributes from the lesser districts. I also can't believe that the Universe has such a twisted sense of irony that it came out the same day The Hill asked if Jill Biden will save the Democrats.

I swear I'm not making any of this up.

Before we get to what Tyler Durden would call "the all-singing, all-dancing crap of the world," let's take a look at how DOCTOR Jill Biden might save the Democrats.

Douglas MacKinnon is a comms guy who worked in both the Reagan and first Bush White Houses. In The Hill this week, MacKinnon notes that a "blanket of corruption has seemingly — and alarmingly — settled over the Biden White House." Worse for the Bidens, polls show "Nixon-like numbers of perceived corruption."

He claims that "every single Democrat I know is hoping that Biden steps aside and gives his approval to the Democratic National Committee to open the process," to almost anyone other than Joe, and I believe him. Republicans, particularly Donald Trump, are itching for a rematch against Biden — and swing-state polls show Trump either winning handily or at least within striking distance.

"At what point," MacKinnon asks, "does someone with influence within the Biden family cry 'uncle' to save the president and the family further embarrassment?" Not to mention election day slaughter which, let's be clear about this, is the Dems' only genuine concern.

"It’s becoming clear that there is only one person in the country who might be able to dissuade President Biden from seeking a second term. "

That person is DOCTOR Jill Biden.

You might have a quibble or four with MacKinnon. Like when he refers to DOCTOR Jill Biden as "a dignified and classy first lady" who only sometimes wears dresses that seem to have been made from 45-year-old sofas rescued from the Herb Tarlick Collection.

Or, most importantly, that DOCTOR Jill Biden might "quietly but insistently intercede to convince President Biden that it is in his best interests — and that of their family — not to run for reelection."

Oh, please.

If it weren't for his wife, Joe might have spent the last four years quietly enjoying his retirement from public life that the rest of us so richly deserve. Maybe I'm wrong about this, but it appears to me that asking DOCTOR Jill to ask Joe to step down is like suggesting that your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit™ would make an excellent AA sponsor.

I understand that MacKinnon is probably being overly generous in his estimation of DOCTOR Jill Biden because of some vain hope that by being so kind, he might be able to persuade her to do the right thing. But if DOCTOR Jill Biden were ever going to do the right thing, it would have been in 2019 — before Joe decided to run (with her encouragement) and especially before she got a taste of real power.

Now I ask you, does this look like the Christmas video produced by someone with class, gentility, or any understanding of what's for the best?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

After watching that video — and four years' worth of elder abuse — maybe you'll agree with me that the question is whether DOCTOR Jill Biden can save the Democrats, but who will save us from DOCTOR Jill Biden?

