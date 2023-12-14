Is Hamas Considering Surrendering to Israel?

Israel made it clear after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 that it had no choice but to eradicate Hamas to ensure the nation's survival. And Israel has been aggressively pursuing Hamas to put an end to its ongoing attempt to wipe Israel off the map.

Advertisement

This effort has come in spite of immense pressure from the media and other countries that have clearly taken sides against Israel. Even the Biden administration, which originally supported Israel, has been gradually stepping back its full-fledged support.

Without a doubt, Israel's continued offensive against Hamas has caused a change. Hamas seems to be realizing that Israel is serious about ensuring its own survival and is starting to change its tone. A reportedly high-ranking Hamas official has made an offer to acknowledge Israel's right to exist and integrate Hamas into the Palestinian Authority with the understanding that doing so would end the war.

Hamas could join the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority in recognizing Israel as a way to end the war in Gaza, a senior Hamas official said, as other reports indicate the two sides may be edging closer to talks to halt the fighting in Gaza and exchange hostage Israelis for more imprisoned Palestinians. “You should follow the official stance. The official stance is that the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) has recognized the state of Israel,” Mousa Abu-Marzouk, a senior Hamas official told the news site Al-Monitor in an interview published Thursday. Abu Marzouk spoke on Monday from Doha, Qatar, where some of the terror group's top leaders are living in luxury. The interview comes amid reports Hamas senior leadership was not responding to Qatari calls for talks, and took place just before Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised statement late Wednesday that any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is a "delusion". "We are open to discussing any ideas or initiatives that could end the (Israeli) aggression and open the door for putting the Palestinian house in order both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip," Haniyeh added.

Advertisement

This is a significant change in rhetoric from Hamas after another supposedly top official made it quite clear that the terrorists intend to destroy Israel and commit genocide against the Jewish people and even argued that Palestinians had a legal right to "fight against the occupation."

However, I wouldn’t get hopes up too soon. According to the report, internal divisions have surfaced within Hamas over the idea of concessions. Yahya Sinwar, the military leader in Gaza who previously spent 23 years in Israeli prisons for organizing terrorist attacks, strongly opposes any agreement granting the Palestinian Authority control over Gaza and ending hostilities. He reportedly “went on a rampage in his bunker” after hearing about recent talks between top Hamas members and representatives of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

So while it is unlikely that any sort of deal to end the war is imminent, the divisions within Hamas over this issue tell us that many in the leadership were likely unprepared for a full-out war, with Israel intent on wiping out Hamas. It’s clear that Israel is winning.