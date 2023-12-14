Soros Dark Money Keeps Biden’s SuperPAC Alive

As always, Joe “10%” Biden is a complete hypocrite. A new report says that dark money from a Soros organization gave millions of dollars to Joe Biden‘s favorite SuperPAC, even though Biden previously delivered self-righteous lectures about the dangers of dark money.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Dec. 14 that it had reviewed financial disclosures showing how hypocritical Biden was to pretend he is disgusted by dark money (money from undisclosed sources). As recently as September, Biden was pushing disclosure legislation, pontificating, “Dark money erodes public trust.” The legislation would require a disclosure of donors who give more than $10,000. But the Soros-funded and -run Open Society Policy Center (OSPC) “non-profit” reportedly gave a whopping $15 million to the dark money affiliate of Joe Biden‘s favorite reelection SuperPAC, Future Forward.

The Free Beacon said that Future Forward has raised only about $14 million since old Joe took office, but “its dark money affiliate, Future Forward USA Action, has raised over $129 million in that same time.” So where is this pot of cash coming from?

The group’s latest tax filings show that almost all its funding in 2022 came from just 26 donors, including a $15 million gift from the Soros-funded Open Society Policy Center. The Hopewell Fund, a member of the Arabella Advisors dark money network, donated $1.5 million to Future Forward USA Action in 2022. Future Forward’s fundraising largesse could open Biden to charges of hypocrisy. The president has repeatedly called dark money a threat to democracy and has endorsed legislative efforts to curtail its influence on American politics.

Marxist billionaire George Soros has been an insidious financial force in the legal, political, media, and educational spheres for decades. His radical leftist son Alex Soros recently took over running the Soros network. OSPC’s board of four members includes Alex and Andrea Soros Colombel, George’s daughter.

Americans for Public Trust Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland called out Biden’s apparent double standard. "President Biden has tried to portray himself as a crusader against dark money in politics, but the recent filing by Future Forward USA Action shows his reelection efforts are fueled by it," she said to the Free Beacon. "Hypocrisy like this only lowers trust in our elected officials. It’s no surprise that after this dark money group spent tens of millions to support him, Americans still remain unconvinced by Biden’s agenda."

The Free Beacon cited Federal Election Commission records to claim Future Forward doesn’t have its own employees, requiring borrowed time and money from Future Forward USA Action staff. A spokesman of the SuperPAC has referred to sizable donations that the dark money affiliate raised as if it were all Future Forward’s.

According to the Free Beacon, there was a good deal of delay and reluctance from Future Forward USA Action in providing the 2022 tax filing, even though dark money groups are required by the IRS to provide their taxes upon an in-person request at their offices. Free Beacon added that the group previously had “glaring discrepancies” on its 2021 taxes.

Future Forward has great aspirations for 2024. Its leader, Obama campaign veteran Chauncey McLean, told the New York Times in July his group aims to raise "as much as humanly possible" and plans to run the largest super PAC advertising operation in history for Biden’s benefit. Several Biden administration officials have left the White House in recent months to work for Future Forward, and the president’s top aides have suggested Biden will headline fundraisers for the group.

Ultimately, the fact that Biden is demanding rules for others that he does not himself follow as usual, along with the fact that he has reportedly received so much money from the Soroses, indicates why it would be disastrous if he were reelected.