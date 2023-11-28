The Morning Briefing: Hamas Lovers Want to Ruin Christmas Now

Top O' the Briefing

This may just be the exhaustion talking, but I vaguely remember a time near the end of 2020 when we would talk about the world one day returning to some semblance of whatever it was we called normal before the pandemic.

So much for optimism.

Because we live in stupid times, the world just keeps getting weirder and worse. The normal we used to know has disappeared forever and, like Elvis, isn't coming back. I'm not resistant to change, but the level of insanity that we've been dealing with over the last three years has been a bit much.

Ever since Hamas attacked Israel at the beginning of October, some real ugliness has been exposed here in the United States. As we have examined here many times in the last several weeks, it's pretty easy to pick a side in this conflict. Unfortunately, a disturbing number of our fellow citizens are picking the wrong side.

The pro-Hamas lunacy first manifested itself on college campuses, where everything is just upside down. Michael Cantrell wrote yesterday about a professor at the University of Southern California who is now forced to teach remotely because he correctly referred to Hamas as "murderers."

The anti-Israel, pro-Hamas mobs soon began popping up all over blue cities. They've been engaging in disruptive activities like closing down major bridges. Because they hate America as much as they hate Israel, they're trying to ruin the holidays.

It started last week with a bunch of low-functioning Hamas supporters gluing themselves to the street in an attempt to disrupt the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Victoria has a rundown of efforts in some of our more commie cities to harass families who were trying to enjoy themselves at Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies.

When they're not storming the Capitol without arrest, beating up cops, and leaving "bloody" handprints on the walls at the White House (it makes you wonder if Capitol Police investigators bothered to take prints), the mob is attempting to ruin American Christmas tree lightings. The interruptions were on behalf of the Nazis of Hamas, who only last month raped and murdered women, baked living babies in ovens, paraglided into a peaceful music festival with automatic weapons, and shot innocents. However, why let a festival with peaceful merrymakers go to waste when the left's renta-mobs can ruin it? The mob crashed civic events in Portland, Ore., Seattle, and even Nantucket, Mass., in honor of the celebration of the Lord, who was a Jew, after all, so revelers must have had it coming. I know what you're thinking. Aren't protests the only "civic events" allowed to happen in Seattle and Portland? Good point. The net effect was that decent people attending the Christmas tree lighting had their night ruined by the mob, and the city did nothing about it.

OK, this was all happening in very blue places, but how long before this behavior goes nationwide? As I've written a few times, the public education indoctrination mill has been quite successful, and those schools are everywhere. If there is anything that we have learned since 2020, it's that we should probably expect the worst.

Leftists insist that they are merely exercising their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble. It ceases to be peaceable when emergency vehicles are being prevented from getting where they need to be, and children are being frightened. That should mean that it also then ceases to be a right. The blue Democrat-run cities do love their anarchy though.

It would be nice if even a couple of prominent Democrats would denounce the pro-Hamas miscreants. Sadly, they're too invested in their lunatic fringe now. That fringe has been waging war on Christmas for years. This is just old rage in a new package.

We should counter it by thoroughly enjoying the season. And maybe lock them in a room and play that Mariah Carey song on a loop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

