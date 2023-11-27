Jewish Professor Calls Hamas Terrorists 'Murderers.' USC Bans Him From Teaching on Campus

The October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel exposed the shocking level of anti-Semitism that still exists in the United States and other parts of the civilized world. You would think that the Holocaust and all of the stuff that's happened to Israel since then would have helped to eradicate hatred for this particular group of people, especially since so many cultures and societies claim to be "progressive" and focused on getting rid of racism and discrimination. Turns out that's not true at all.

There are plenty of examples to illustrate this reality, but the latest comes from the University of Southern California, where a Jewish economics professor is now not allowed to teach on campus after he made the suggestion to his students that Hamas terrorists should be killed. I'm not sure what the problem with that statement is. Terrorists kill innocent people, including women and children. Many of these terrorists would rape, kill, and steal in the name of Allah without a second thought.

I'm nobody important, but that seems to me like an ideology that is a danger to society at large. Perhaps it's a good thing to wipe out evil terrorists? Just saying.

Professor John Strauss, who was highly esteemed at USC, now must teach classes remotely until the end of the semester due to his comments. All because he thinks evil, vile men who murdered his people should be taken out.

At issue is an early November interaction the professor had with students engaged in a protest organized by USC Student Coalition Against Labor Exploitation, USC Graduates for Palestine, and Trojans for Palestine.In an original unedited video of the exchange, Strauss can be heard saying “people are ignorant” as he walked by, adding “Hamas are murderers. That’s all they are. Every one should be killed, and I hope they all are.” Instagram accounts @uscgraduatesforpalestine and @uscscale posted a shorter edited video to their accounts on Nov. 9 with student faces blurred. In the video, Strauss’s comments about Hamas were edited out, leaving only his words, “every one should be killed, and I hope they all are.” The same edited video, which has now attracted over 2 million views on X, was posted by activist Tara Alami, reported Forward. The edited version was also posted to larger accounts @cravingpalestine and @shaunking.

here is @USC professor John Strauss saying “every one of them should be killed, and I hope they all are” while passing by students who organised a memorial for 10,000+ Palestinian martyrs killed in the past month pic.twitter.com/Iuox2laMKL — tara (@taraxrh) November 10, 2023

Strauss offered a clarification about his remarks during an interview conducted by Annenberg Media that was published on YouTube on Nov. 14. During that conversation, the professor accused the outlet of misrepresenting what actually happened during the incident.

“Every one of them, of course, referred to Hamas,” Strauss said during the interview. “Then that later was changed to, in the video that was released publicly that was heavily doctored, to Palestinians should be murdered. And that’s not what I said at all.”

“The video that was put out there by the pro-Palestinian students was doctored and claimed I said things that I never meant,” the professor stated. “I’ve asked the administration and the provost’s office to make a statement to that effect.”

A pair of petitions have been floating around social media. One is in support of Strauss, while the other, obviously concocted by progressive morons who want to stifle freedom of speech, wants to see the man booted from his position permanently. The former has a total of 9,000 signatures, while the latter has 6,500.

While we can definitely be encouraged by the greater number of signatures on the petition to keep Strauss around, the sheer volume of those who signed the second one against him is disturbing. These people think it is wrong to call for radical Islamic terrorists to be taken out, despite the fact they are attempting to commit genocide against the Jewish state. Unreal.

Strauss recounted during the interview that he first became aware of the protest while on his way to class when he overheard a group of students shouting "from the river to the sea," which is actually a call for ethnic cleansing of the Jewish people. He yelled back, "Israel forever. Hamas are murderers."

Once his class was over, Strauss took a moment to speak with some Jewish students when a woman came over and yelled at him, "Shame on you, Professor Strauss. Shame on you."

He responded by saying the phrase right back to the woman. At that moment in the video you can see pro-Hamas student protesters start to move in on the Jewish professor. One individual got pretty heated and moved in rather aggressively; however, the person was held back by other students.

The overall message here is that it's okay to stand up boldly and proclaim your support for Islamic terrorists, but not to call those exact same folks terrorists and murderers, despite that being exactly what they are. We are living in the "Twilight Zone," people. I don't know when it happened, but I swear we slipped through a rip in the fabric of time and space and fell into an alternate reality where insanity rules the day.

Some might think that the reason the professor isn't allowed on campus right now is to protect his safety. That's possible, but it certainly seems the reason he's not allowed to step on campus is because he's not on board with the PC take on the situation unfolding in Gaza and Israel. Why are liberals always allowed to do or say whatever they want, while everyone else has to be muzzled?

And what kind of brainwashing are kids being subjected to that leads them to the conclusion that terrorists are somehow the good guys? Do they not understand these same Islamic groups want to see them subjugated under Sharia law? How are they not seeing the truth?

Here's to hoping that the professor is reinstated and that this fight becomes a victory for free speech, especially on college campuses.











