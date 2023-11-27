Biden's Foreign Incompetency Is a Jimmy Carter Replay

I was a teenager when Jimmy Carter demonstrated what was, at the time, the epitome of foreign policy incompetence by a president with the Iran hostage crisis. I remember how his ineptitude and naïveté allowed 52 Americans to be held hostage for 444 days first in the American embassy in Tehran and then throughout Iran.

Within minutes of Ronald Reagan’s inauguration, the hostages were released, and it became clear over time that Carter was the worst president in history when it came to foreign policy. The worst until Joe Biden, who has surpassed even Carter’s incompetence.

No president in history has done more to destroy this nation’s strength on the world stage than Biden, who over the last week has shown how useless and unimportant he is considered around the globe.

Whether we agree or disagree with the deal to release Israeli hostages, the saddest part as an American is that Biden succeeded in making us an unimportant side player. The deals for hostages have been primarily negotiated through Qatar. Egypt has played a vital role in releasing the Thai hostages. Although 58 hostages have been released, only one American so far is in that group. While Egypt gets Thais released, Biden shows his impotence with each passing moment as Americans are still held hostage.

A brief look at Biden’s presidency repeatedly demonstrates a total incompetency (or a desire to truly destroy America’s place on the world stage). His botched withdrawal from Afghanistan left $7 billion of equipment in the hands of the Taliban and led to the death of 13 American servicemen and 169 Afghans. He has gotten us involved in an expensive and seemingly neverending war in Ukraine, costing us over $75 billion so far with an additional commitment of over $100 billion. He allowed a high-altitude surveillance balloon from China to travel over the U.S. for over a week.

Biden committed to giving Iran $6 billion immediately prior to the horrors of the October 7. And while his immigration policies could be considered “domestic,” in reality, they have allowed over 3.8 million illegal aliens into our country: effectively an invasion of migrants that undoubtedly includes potential terrorists and enemies of the United States.

And there is his absolute incompetence in dealing with Hamas. Even after the tragedies of October 7, Biden pledged another $100 million to Palestine for “humanitarian aid." He did this despite knowing that Hamas took the vast percentage of “humanitarian aid” and used it for building tunnels and weapons and to continue Hamas’ war against Israel. Unable to actively influence the release of hostages from Hamas, Biden has allowed Qatar and Egypt to take up the role of leadership… a role that the United States typically held in the past.

Maybe Joe Biden is just incompetent. Maybe he has lost any cognitive facilities that he might once have possessed. Maybe he is trying to simultaneously please the radical leftists in his party like Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and the Squad while still trying to appease the more moderate base of the Democrats. The reasons for his incompetence are less important than his actions and their result: America under Biden is currently an unimportant side player.

Like the largest child in the sandbox who is mentally challenged and does what smaller children tell him to, America under Biden has become a dangerous combination of power and incompetence. America’s influence has been usurped by Qatar and Egypt in the Middle East and China and Russia worldwide. The prestige and influence of the United States under President Trump has disappeared from the world under Joe Biden’s presidency.

The only hopeful news in this realization about Biden is to look again at Jimmy Carter. In 1980, in a great part due to his failure during the Iran hostage crisis, Carter soundly lost to Ronald Reagan. We can only pray that the same result will happen to Biden and that after all of these failures, he will be relegated to living the rest of his life on the beaches of Delaware, where his incompetence only affects his family and dogs.

The damage Joe Biden has done to this country may already be irreparable. Let us hope and pray that he is quickly removed from the opportunity to do even more damage and that he is replaced by a President who focuses on making America once again a great leader for peace and prosperity both domestically and throughout the world.