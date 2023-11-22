The Morning Briefing: Leftist Attempts to Destroy Elon Musk Won't Work in Time for 2024

Happy Wednesday dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Reygenda felt that a strict dress code was essential to maintaining her vision for the Goat Yodel Borscht Festival.

As we are all too aware, the Democrats and their insidious minions in the media have been working hard to get a head start on pre-gaming next year's presidential election. They'd prefer that there be no election at all, which is rich given that they're the ones who say we're destroying democracy.

They're fighting this battle on many fronts. The coordinated effort to ruin Elon Musk is a big part of the effort. In 2020, the Democrats had complete control of all of the major social media platforms, which they used to keep critical information from the American public, particularly the younger voters. Dissenting conservative voices were shut down. News about Hunter Biden's laptop was made to disappear.

When Musk acquired Twitter, he greatly upset their plans for a repeat performance in 2024. They stomped their feet and tried to create alternative platforms and have been whining about Musk and what he's done to Twitter ever since.

Leftist attempts to discredit Musk and wrest Twitter/X away from him have been unceasing and remarkably unsuccessful. Perhaps the biggest indication of the latter is that they have to use Twitter/X to get out the news about how awful they think that Twitter/X is.

Media Matters for America, the Soros-funded online collection of confused pronouns who never got hugged enough as kids, recently took what it thought was a good shot at Musk. All that the idiots succeeded in doing was making the second-richest man in the world angry.

Victoria did a deep dive into the battle:

Billionaire Elon Musk warned conservative media assassin Media Matters for America (MMFA) he'd sue the "news" outlet for not just lying about his Twitter/X platform, but for the mendacious way the George Soros-bankrolled website manipulated data to depict it as a racist outlet that is a "risky and unsafe platform for advertisers." On Friday, Musk issued the threat to go "thermonuclear" on the outlet and "their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them," and by Monday afternoon had detonated a 15-page lawsuit filed in Texas federal court (read it below). Musk's lawsuit claims that MMFA, "undeterred by truth," went beyond its "twenty articles and counting"—November attack stories—and manipulated data and the Twitter/X algorithm to make it look as if major companies had their ads placed next to racist content. The lawsuit states that Twitter/X, as a free speech platform, has been targeted by MMFA for years but recently unleashed an onslaught of stories intended to drive away big advertisers. It succeeded in driving away untold millions in ad revenue from the platform. But MMFA's latest gambit was based on a malicious, outcome-based scam to destroy Elon Musk's free speech platform.

MMFA writers have never been in the vicinity of the truth in anything they've written about, so it's no surprise that their hatchet job attempt on Musk was built on lies. Victoria goes into great detail about the scam that MMFA ran to create its false picture. For reasons that I have yet to fathom, the lefties keep underestimating Musk. It was pretty arrogant for them to think that he wouldn't figure out what they were up to.

MMFA president Angelo Carusone also ended up turning the spotlight on himself, which he may ultimately regret. This is from a post on our sister site Twitchy:

Here are some old blog posts from the President of Media Matters Angelo Caruson. He made fun of trans people, mocked “jewry” and “jewish gold,” and praised a member of the KKK.



Media Matters led a campaign for advertisers to leave X because they claimed ads were appearing near… pic.twitter.com/tNjf5tkm85 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2023

Oops.

The Democrats and their cheerleaders are going to keep trying to cow Musk into returning Twitter/X to its former Soviet status. It's not going to work, but it is going to be a lot of fun watching them try.

As for this particular fight, it would be nice if Musk wanted to completely destroy MMFA, but he's got a car and a rocket company to run. He's just interested in making them back off on this particular issue.

And then they can get back to lying about someone else.

The George Floyd Scam Blows Up

Democrats Work to Flip the House in the Courtroom, Not at the Ballot Box

Woke NSA Glossary Shows How Deep the Left Has Penetrated U.S. Military

Will Joe Biden Abandon Israel?

Study: ‘Gold Standard’ N-95 Masks Expose Wearers to Toxic Cocktail of Chemicals

What's This? Democrats in Favor of Border Security? There's a Catch.

