New Poll Reveals That Young Americans Are Sympathetic to Hamas Terrorists

The progressive brainwashing of America's youth is beginning to yield a lot of fruit for the radical left, as we can see from the sheer number of young people in this country who support a radical terrorist group's actions to wipe Israelis out of existence. Back in the day, we referred to that kind of thing as "anti-Semitism" or "Nazism," but today it goes by other names like "Democrat," "liberal," and "progressive."

Advertisement

It's ironic that the left thinks conservatives are racist bigots, despite the fact that most of us support policies and principles that would actually benefit all people regardless of a person's skin color. We don't assign value to a person according to their culture or ethnicity, but the left does. But we're somehow the bad guys. Make it make sense.

A new poll from Harvard-Harris has revealed that young folk in the U.S. are much more likely to express solidarity with Hamas than older individuals. That's not shocking at all.

Older generations didn't have the extreme level of progressive indoctrination children today experience. It was a much saner time to be in a public school. Heck, when I was in elementary school, we used to have a Christmas play about the birth of Jesus every year. And yes, it was a public school. Times have certainly changed, and not at all for the better.

Related: 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot to Host Screenings of Hamas Violence Against Jews

The poll revealed that 49% of Americans between the ages of 18-24 think Israel is to blame for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while 22% of all Americans feel the Jewish state is responsible for the attack Hamas launched on Israel on Oct. 7. That, ladies and gentlemen, is anti-Semitism.

Advertisement

A whopping 60% of individuals in the 18-24 demographic stated that "Hamas and Israel both have fairly equal just causes." For those between the ages of 55-62, the split is 20% pro-Hamas with 80% saying that there's "no moral equivalency" between Hamas and Israel's individual democracies.

The survey for the poll was done between Nov. 15-16 and featured participation by 2,851 registered voters.

One finding from the poll absolutely blows my mind. A total of 51% of 18-24-year-olds surveyed by Harvard-Harris believe that Hamas "respects the rights of religious and ethnic minorities like Christians and Jews."

Obviously, these kids are getting their news from CNN and MSNBC because radical Islamists have zero respect for the religious views of other people. That's the whole point behind their jihad against Israel and every other non-Muslim majority nation that does not enforce conversion and Sharia law on its citizens.

The Quran makes it clear that the "People of the Book" (that is, Christians and Jews) are enemies to be forced to convert, pay a tax, or be killed. Oppression, death, or conversion. Does any of that suggest tolerance for those with differing religious views? I don't think so.

Advertisement

What's sad is that we're going to see much more of this kind of thinking among young people thanks to the indoctrination they are receiving in public school classrooms. There aren't enough hours in the day to undo the damage that liberal educators are doing. We need to get the federal government out of education as soon as possible.