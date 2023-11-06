'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot to Host Screenings of Hamas Violence Against Jews

In Hollywood, you aren't likely going to find a whole lot of folks you would feel comfortable labeling real-life superheroes, but "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot is working on entering that exclusive group by hosting a screening of a special film put together to showcase the horrific tragedies Hamas is perpetrating against the Jewish people in Israel. Add to that the fact that she once served in the Israel Defense Forces and prefers to raise her children herself without a nanny, and well, she's pretty super.

A report from i24 News has revealed that Gadot is trying to do her part to raise awareness of what is really happening in Israel as Hamas terrorists have been creating tons of propaganda that paints the Jewish nation as the villains and themselves as victims of colonialism and passing it along through leftist media and entertainment.

Part of the propaganda being spread is that this whole situation is motivated by politics rather than religion, but that is a lie. Much of the Koran demands the death and destruction of "The People of the Book," which is how Islam refers to Jews and Christians. They are to make war and take over territories that they feel belong to Muslims alone. So this isn't just about land. It's a religious mission to wipe Jews out of existence.

The report revealed that the screening is going to happen before a specially curated audience that will feature a number of celebrities and important figures. Guy Nattiv, an Oscar-winning director who led the whole project, said, "Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, helped make this possible." He did not elaborate further.

Check out more details from i24 News:

Nattiv, a self-proclaimed humanist advocating for a two-state solution, drew a heartfelt connection to the footage. He referred back to the Holocaust, when the world mostly remained indifferent to the suffering of the Jewish population, and emphasized, "As a filmmaker, I swore that these images of October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them. Because now the denial begins - it is a fake, it is not a fake (…) We cannot pass by in silence." He also emphasized the diverse audience for the screening, stating, "People who have film experience, so we can show them this crazy document that is reminiscent of the films created about the Holocaust." The plan is to have one screening initially for 120 spectators, with the possibility of further screenings depending on the interest it generates.

This film is most definitely not for the faint of heart. It's incredibly graphic and disturbing. Already, hundreds of members of the foreign press have watched the footage. Members of the Israeli Knesset were so overwhelmed by the horrific violence contained in the film that they actually got up and left in the middle of it.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, arranged a unique screening of the video for a select audience, including high-ranking ambassadors and diplomats. He expressed his dedication to raising international awareness about the horrors committed by Hamas, with the aim of "reminding the world that we are facing a terrorist organization whose goal is the destruction of Israel.

The atrocities Hamas committed on October 7th were so barbaric and brutal that remains have still not been identified.



These are the terrorists Israel must protect its people from. No one should tolerate this threat on their doorstep. @SkyNews https://t.co/8Gc4UChrln — Israel in the UK 🇮🇱🤝🇬🇧 (@IsraelinUK) November 6, 2023

What kind of things, exactly, does the footage show? Well, it shows Hamas committing atrocious acts of murder, including beheadings, mass rapes, and other things that most of the radical left want to pretend aren't happening or are justified because Hamas is the hero of its false narrative.

However, according to Breitbart, a good chunk of the footage used in the film was collected from material filmed by Hamas terrorists themselves, so there's no denying the wickedness they carried out against the Jewish nation on Oct. 7, no matter how much spin the left might attempt to put on the stories coming out of the Middle East.

Perhaps the wave of anti-Semitism rolling over the globe right now will help wake up a number of Jewish progressives in the entertainment industry so they will see that the left is not interested in honoring their heritage, but in using them for their own twisted political purposes. It certainly seems that quite a few folks, like Amy Schumer, are beginning to see the truth. Let's hope more of them get the message.