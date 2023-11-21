Trans Woman Quits Soccer Team and Threatens to Sue When Rivals Refuse to Play

A transgender woman, Francesca Needham, quit a women's team in an amateur soccer league after Needham's strength and power broke the kneecap of an opposing player and other players subsequently refused to play if she was on the field.

Although Needham quit the team, she's thinking of suing the league. "This unfortunate circumstance has prompted me to investigate pursuing a case of discrimination, as I believe it represents a breach of a code of conduct regarding diversity and inclusion, as well as safeguarding of adults in football established by both the Football Association and the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women and Girls League."

Indeed, Neeham may have a legal case. The Football Association (FA) established rules for transgender players over the age of 16, including testosterone levels, and the player met all the requirements.

"I sincerely hope that this issue of perceived discrimination against me can be resolved peacefully and promptly," Needham said.

Male footballer Francesca Needham has quit a women’s football team and threatened to sue for discrimination because females refused to play against him. Francesca recently caused a female player’s knee to break when she blocked a shot from him. He argues he was given clearance by… pic.twitter.com/xMH6CQFCvw — Two Genders One Truth (@2genders1truth) November 20, 2023

Daily Mail:

'It was obvious,' the manager said. 'Unfortunately, the FA allowed it to happen but didn't let anyone know. She's quite a big strong player. People have refused to play because they are worried about the safety of the players. 'My players were backing out of challenges as psychologically it's quite a big thing, when you are playing against a biological man it's quite scary. They were terrified.' Needham has scored two goals in the two games she has played in. But last month an opponent, who has asked not to be identified, suffered a serious knee injury when she was said to have blocked a shot from Needham. There was no foul play or 'intent to injure,' said the player's manager.

The manager of one of the teams that refused to take the field while Needham was playing explained, "I have 16 and 17-year-old players playing for me and their parents weren't too keen to put their welfare at risk."

He said it was a "'welfare' issue from the club's perspective rather than a 'transgender issue.'"

Fiona McAnena at Fair Play For Women said, "Footballers are separated by sex for very good reasons."

"If you put one male on the pitch they are faster, they are stronger. It is patently unfair and in a contact sport like football it's unsafe."

McAnena added, “Footballers are separated by sex for very good reasons. These women didn't choose mixed football, they chose women's football. It's not because this player is trans, it is because they are male.”

"It's not possible to reverse the effects of male puberty," said McAnena.

Hormone therapy does not make a man into a woman no matter how many times a transgender clicks his heels together three times and says, "I am woman. Hear me roar."