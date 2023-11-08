The Morning Briefing: Democrats Hate Israel Because Israel Loves America

Top O' the Briefing

We're a month into the Israeli response to the horrific attacks by the Hamas savages, and American Democrats are still publicly struggling with how to feel about it.

The Democratic Party is in a tug-of-war with its ever-distant past and the progressive lunatics who have seized control of it. The anti-Semitism we've seen all around the United States can be squarely laid at their feet.

Late last night, the House of Representatives voted to censure its most anti-Semitic member, Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib. Here are my thoughts on the censure:

Rashida Tlaib is a reprehensible human being and proof that the Democrats can never be trusted. Her main function in the party is to make Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) seem rational at times. Tlaib brings a lot of passion for her pro-terrorist cause to the table, but not much intellect. She's tolerated by the elders of the Democrat village because they know that hating America and its allies is the New World Order in their party, even if they're not ready to be completely public about it.

There is no gray area here, Hamas is evil, and the dear sweet Palestinians in Gaza support it. Democrats try to excuse the anti-Semitism of the Squad by false differentiation of the situation, but it is no longer working.

The United States of America cannot be seen as wavering in the eyes of its allies. Once the worst of humanity thinks it has carte blanche because America is weak, this planet is toast.

President LOLEightyOneMillion can pretend to be a staunch ally of Israel all he wants, but if he doesn't publicly denounce Rashida Tlaib and her anti-Semitic nouveau Nazi Squad friends, he's complicit in all of the pro-"Palestinian" violence that is currently happening.

The line between right and wrong was clearly drawn by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. The Democrats want to straddle that line.

This is what happens in a participation trophy world without consequences.

his first day of school 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/CepifSh5OE — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 7, 2023





