House Finally Censures Anti-American, Pro-'Palestinian' Rashida Tlaib

It took longer than it should have, but the House of Representatives finally voted to censure the virulently anti-Semitic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

The New York Times:

The House voted on Tuesday to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michigan, formally rebuking the sole Palestinian American in Congress for her statements regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Twenty-two Democrats joined most Republicans to pass the resolution, which accuses Ms. Tlaib of “promoting false narratives” surrounding Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel and of “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.” The vote was 234 to 188. Four Republicans voted against censuring Ms. Tlaib, while one Democrat and three Republicans voted “present,” declining to take a position. After the gavel fell, Democratic lawmakers, mostly progressives, surrounded Ms. Tlaib on the floor and embraced her.

That last sentence is a reminder that the progressives who are about to establish permanent domination of the Democratic party are all anti-Semitic. I know, many of you are thinking, "But they already dominate the party!" That's true, but the "progressive" spectrum is a big one. The 22 Democrats who voted for Tlaib's censure are undoubtedly far left, but they remember a time when Democrats weren't always insane.

Rashida Tlaib is a reprehensible human being, and proof that the Democrats can never be trusted. Her main function in the party is to make Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) seem rational at times. Tlaib brings a lot of passion for her pro-terrorist cause to the table, but not much intellect. She's tolerated by the elders of the Democrat village because they know that hating America and its allies is the New World Order in their party, even if they're not ready to be completely public about it.

This censure follows a failed attempt put forth last week by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), which had 22 Republicans vote against it. Those in the GOP who were opposed to that censure proposal quibbled about the wording of it. From the point of view of those of us who think that the censure of the execrable Tlaib is a slap on the wrist, their opposition seemed weak and pathetic.

As we have been discussing in my Morning Briefing since the Oct. 7 attacks, this isn't a time to stand on procedure or decorum and mollycoddle the people who are on the side of the bad guys. The division between good and evil is a clear one in the Israel/Hamas conflict. Yes, Hamas uses people in Gaza as human shields, but the people in Gaza also celebrate Hamas and all it stands for. Attempts by Democrats to differentiate between Hamas and the people of Gaza for diplomatic purposes aren't based on reality.

She can equivocate all she wants to, but Rashida Tlaib is, in fact, an advocate for the destruction of Israel. People who desire the death of our strongest allies and are in positions of power are a cancer that is rapidly unraveling the fabric of the Republic. The censure of Tlaib is a good start, but the fact that there are Americans who enthusiastically vote for her is the real problem.