22 Republicans Saved Rashida Tlaib From Censure. Here’s Who They Are.

Last month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for engaging in “antisemitic activity” and “sympathizing with terrorist organizations.” Since the October 7 terror attacks on Israel by Hamas, Tlaib has been promoting anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas propaganda and undoubtedly deserves punishment.

Had all Republicans supported going forward with the censure, she would have gotten what she deserved. Instead, 22 House Republicans voted with Democrats to table the motion, essentially killing it.

“Two of the House's most polarizing members were spared potential punishment on Wednesday after lawmakers voted against moving forward on censuring Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her controversial comments on Israel,” CBS News reported. "The House voted to table the Tlaib resolution, effectively killing the effort to publicly reprimand her. Democrats appeared to pull a reciprocal effort to censure GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from consideration after the Tlaib vote."

A majority vote was needed to stop the Tlaib censure, requiring support from both Democrats and some Republicans. Twenty-two Republicans joined the entire Democrat caucus in opposing the Tlaib measure. The House was supposed to vote on the Greene measure afterward, but that was canceled once the Tlaib resolution was blocked.

So which Republicans decided to let Tlaib off the hook for her anti-Semitic and pro-terrorist rhetoric? Via The Hill:

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (N.D.)

Rep. Ken Buck (Colo.)

Rep. John Duarte (Calif.)

Rep. Chuck Edwards (N.C.)

Rep. Morgan Griffith (Va.)

Rep. Glenn Grothman (Wis.)

Rep. Harriet Hageman (Wyo.)

Rep. Bill Huizenga (Mich.)

Rep. Darrell Issa (Calif.)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (S.D.)

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (Calif.)

Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.)

Rep. Tom McClintock (Calif.)

Rep. Richard McCormick (Ga.)

Rep. Max Miller (Ohio)

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa)

Rep. John Moolenaar (Mich.)

Rep. Chip Roy (Texas)

Rep. Austin Scott (Ga.)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (Ind.)

Rep. Michael Turner (Ohio)

Rep. Timothy Walberg (Mich.)

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (Wis.) reportedly voted yes initially by mistake but later changed his vote. Nevertheless, this was a stunning demonstration of the GOP’s lack of a backbone.

"This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!!” Greene said in a post on X.

List of feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib.



This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!!



PATHETIC.



— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 1, 2023

Roy, one of the Republicans who voted to table the motion, objected to the language.

"Rep. Rashida Tlaib has repeatedly made outrageous remarks toward Israel and the Jewish people. Her conduct is unbecoming of a member of Congress and certainly worthy of condemnation — if not censure," Roy told Fox News Digital. "However, tonight’s feckless resolution to censure Tlaib was deeply flawed and made legally and factually unverified claims, including the claim of leading an ‘insurrection.’"

He added, "In January 2021, the legal term insurrection was stretched and abused by many following the events at the Capitol. We should not continue to perpetuate claims of ‘insurrection’ at the Capitol and we should not abuse the term now."