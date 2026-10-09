The Last Revolution of Barack Obama

Well, of course he has a gargantuan ego. All presidents have gargantuan egos. But even by presidential standards, his loomed like the Goodyear blimp.

Nor was it a secret. Politico wrote about it. So did the LA Times. Outlets from Germany to South Korea wrote about it, too. His messianic aspirations — and unshakeable faith in his own divinity — gained him millions of converts.

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For a while, at least.

At the height of their zealotry, his worshipers expected the literal moon and stars. Because he was their Lightworker — a Christ-like figure who’d correct the crooked, heal the sick, and fundamentally transform America.

So yeah, their expectations were pretty frickin’ high.

How high? This painting was proposed to hang in New York City’s Union Square to celebrate the 100th day of his blessed presidency:

I guess the hypocrites on the left forgot about this 2012 painting by Michael D’Antuono, featured an exhibit called " Artists on the stump - the road to the White House 2012" https://t.co/wj4NokXATm — Hatton, America is back (@jnottah) April 14, 2026

In the beginning, his worshipers groveled in homage before him. “This is bigger than Kennedy. [Obama] comes along, and he seems to have the answers. This is the New Testament,” gushed Chris Matthews. “He is not the Word made flesh, but the triumph of word over flesh,” wrote Ezra Klein. “The event itself is so extraordinary that another chapter could be added to the Bible to chronicle its significance,” fawned Jesse Jackson, Jr.

And to be fair, the Lightworker wasn’t exactly understated when it came to setting expectations. Remember what he predicted for his glorious reign:

"I am absolutely certain that generations from now, we will be able to look back and tell our children that this was the moment when we began to provide care for the sick and good jobs to the jobless. This was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal."

Yet today, Barack Obama’s prophecies remain unfulfilled. Our planet didn’t heal — it’s worse than ever! Even his signature legislation, Obamacare, is teetering on the brink of insolvency, and our healthcare system is still an ungodly mess.

Why do you think handsome left-wing activists are murdering healthcare execs in the streets? It’s certainly not because Saint Obama solved the problem.

He promised us the Land of Milk and Honey — and led us to the land of cow feces and bee stings.

Curiously, the one social problem he seemed ideally equipped to help, America’s lingering racial discord, got a whole lot worse. Instead of bridging our racial divide, Obama pushed us farther apart.

From The New York Times:

Seven years ago, in the gauzy afterglow of a stirring election night in Chicago, commentators dared ask whether the United States had finally begun to heal its divisions over race and atone for the original sin of slavery by electing its first black president. It has not. Not even close. A New York Times/CBS News poll conducted last week reveals that nearly six in 10 Americans, including heavy majorities of both whites and blacks, think race relations are generally bad, and that nearly four in 10 think the situation is getting worse. By comparison, two-thirds of Americans surveyed shortly after President Obama took office said they believed that race relations were generally good. The swings in attitude have been particularly striking among African-Americans. During Mr. Obama’s 2008 campaign, nearly 60 percent of blacks said race relations were generally bad, but that number was cut in half shortly after he won. It has now soared to 68 percent, the highest level of discontent among blacks during the Obama years and close to the numbers recorded in the aftermath of the riots that followed the 1992 acquittal of Los Angeles police officers charged in the beating of Rodney King. [emphasis added]

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Donald Trump is now a two-term president. All of Obama’s executive orders have been undone. His Iran deal was scrapped, his Green Energy policies vacated. His vice president, Joe Biden, was humiliated and exiled from politics. Every promise he made — all of his hallowed prophecies — has collapsed like the walls of Jericho.

He has a nice, shiny Nobel Peace Prize to look at — and not much else.

His policy cupboard is bare, his legacy shredded. Noting “miraculous” happened! Younger worshippers are (gasp) doubting his divinity!

So what’s a would-be messiah to do when his prophecies fail?

He finds a new prophecy to fulfill. Welcome to the last revolution of Barack Obama.

The ex-president’s decision to campaign with Abdul El-Sayed, the DSA-aligned Senate candidate in Michigan, raised plenty of eyebrows. Why El-Sayed? Why spend your political capital on the most controversial, polarizing candidate of the 2026 midterms?

Why not someone else? Why not Troy Jackson in Maine? Why not tour the other must-win states? Those candidates would love to schedule rallies and fundraisers with the ex-president, too.

What’s so special about Abdul El-Sayed?

He can do what the others cannot: El-Sayed represents the fulfillment of the Lightbringer’s legacy.

Obama is, was, and will forever be a left-wing revolutionary — but he’s a realistic revolutionary. Everything he does is calculated; every move is deliberate.

Earlier this week, we outlined how shrewdly Obama triangulated on gay marriage — opposing it for religious reasons in 2008, then supporting it for religious reasons in 2012. He proceeds with caution, is mindful of political minefields, and is deathly afraid of blowback.

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Take what’s given. Don’t overreach. Strike when the iron is hot.

Because “The arc of history is long, but it bends towards justice.” Which means time is always on Obama’s side. Call it destiny, call it fate, but as long as the Democrats don’t self-destruct, the future is theirs.

Obama believes in the eventual superiority of his beliefs just as much as he believes in himself.

As a realist, Obama knew his presidency wouldn’t take us to the Promised Land — and so, he didn’t really try. Instead, he used his presidential platform to mainstream racial grievances. He had to, because America is a flawed, racist, evil country — and a reckoning was long overdue.

Before, these racial ideas were on the periphery; post-Obama, they were Democratic Party orthodoxy. Today, even the moderates believe it.

It’s too bad.

Obama could’ve united us, reminding millions of minorities that America is still the Land of Opportunity — a shining city on a hill — where everyone, no matter their skin color, can become president. He could’ve reminded millions of whites that yes, the sins of the past are an indelible part of history, but there’s nothing wrong with America that can’t be fixed with what’s right about America. The American Dream belongs to all of us.

If he had, his legacy would already be secure.

But he didn’t. Instead, he poured salt in racial wounds with his rhetoric. He personalized the shooting death of a black teenager, declaring that Trayvon Martin “could have been my son.”

Because here in America, no blacks are safe. We’re a racist hellhole that requires “fundamental transformation.”

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Which led to the 1619 Project. And 82% of Democrats believing America is a racist nation. And an utterly race-obsessed worldview, where every single controversy — from George Floyd to Gaza — was viewed through the prism of “white supremacy.”

Years later, the dominoes kept falling, some big, some small. One of the biggest is the DSA movement — and the rise of Muslim socialists in prominent roles.

Trouble is, black voters don’t like them.

Between 2020 and 2025, the number of blacks who identify as Democrats has dropped by 10 points. As the Donkeys grow increasingly beholden to DSA candidates, blacks are voting with their feet.

They don’t relate to the DSA platform or people. According to a 2021 survey, 85% of DSA members were white and 80% had college degrees. (Without college indoctrination, swallowing socialist propaganda is a helluva lot harder, it seems.) This makes the DSA a potent force in college towns, bright blue cities, and Muslim communities, but it flops in black-majority districts.

In fact, black voters killed Bernie Sanders’ presidential dreams not once, but twice. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 86% of the black vote to Sanders’ paltry 14%, capturing the must-win state of South Carolina. Four years later, Joe Biden won 61% of the black vote to Sanders’ 17%.

Bottom line?

Black voters don’t support the DSA’s agenda.

(Perhaps because black Americans are now more likely than whites to identify as Christians. The DSA’s anti-Christian, pro-Islam sensibilities are, apparently, a poor cultural fit for many black voters.)

This is a major problem. It’s now threatening to derail the Senate candidacy of El-Sayed: Black Michiganders flat-out don’t like him.

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From The Hill:

[Haley Stevens] led El-Sayed by 8 percentage points in districts where more than 15 percent of the population is Black. Polling in July showed that just 21 percent of Black voters backed El-Sayed while 67 percent supported the House Democrat. A Michigan Education Survey also showed El-Sayed struggling with Black voters. Stevens notched 69 percent from the bloc; El-Sayed garnered 37 percent support.

El-Sayed won 80% of Arab-majority Dearborn and college towns. Yet he lost the black vote in a landslide. And if he can’t capture black voters in November, the Democrats’ chances of winning the Senate will nosedive.

Enter Barack Obama, our Once and Future Savior.

It’s his last revolution — and his final revelation: He’s leveraging his presidential prestige to sell Abdul El-Sayed to black Democrats. It’s how he hopes to salvage his political legacy.

That’s Obama’s final mission: Remind blacks that he had a funny-sounding name, too. Back then, the so-called experts said a man with a Muslim-sounding name like “Hussein” couldn’t win — and he became a two-term president!

Not just any president either: He was America’s first black president.

Remember how proud you were when Obama was elected? That we defied the odds and did the impossible? How your heart nearly leaped out of your chest?

Well, you’ll feel the same way when you vote for El-Sayed.

So c’mon, black people! Do it for your hero, Barack Obama! We need El-Sayed in Congress!

Because the DSA is here to stay!

Related: Shock Polls: Dems TWICE As Likely to Support Hitler, and Trump’s Popularity Soars With Young Voters

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If Obama gets El-Sayed across the finish line, he goes down in history one more time: He turned the DSA’s pipe dream into a reality.

Just like Moses, he led black voters into the DSA’s orbit. And now, candidates like Zohran Mamadani, Abdul El-Sayed, and the rest of the Muslim socialists are as all-American as apple pie. They can win anywhere!

All thanks to Obama. He fundamentally transformed our country after all.

In his presidency, he sowed the seeds for modern-day leftists. In his post-presidency, he blazed a path for modern-day socialism. That’s progress, babe.

And a legacy fit for a Lightbringer.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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