Shock Polls: Dems TWICE As Likely to Support Hitler, and Trump’s Popularity Soars With Young Voters

Turns out that one of the biggest signs your spouse is cheating on you is when he or she suddenly accuses YOU of cheating.

(Assuming, of course, that you’re not actually cheating. ‘Cause if you are, your spouse is just being observant.)

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Accusing someone of what you’re guilty of is a “tell” — a not-so-subtle form of self-incrimination, because our accusations are a defense mechanism. They’re psychological projections that hide our demons — a very specific, uniquely tailored smokescreen.

In other words, every accusation is a confession.

This is why I can’t wait for Sept. 15, 2027. (Shame it doesn’t fall on Oktoberfest.) Because that’s the day “literally Hitler” will finally out-Hitler the real Hitler.

Donald Trump announced he was running for president on June 16, 2015. Immediately thereafter, the media compared him to Adolf Hitler — and the blitzkrieg hasn’t gestoppt. Trump’s been branded “literally Hitler” so many times, it’s become a cliché.

And June 16, 2015 was [checks watch] 4,131 days ago.

Meanwhile, Hitler’s reign lasted precisely 4,473 days. (It ended with a bang.) This means that, on Sept. 15, 2027, Donald Trump will be the new record holder: Heil to the chief!

He’ll be the longest-reigning Hitler in Hitler history!

Hitler, Hitler, Hitler. That’s been the media narrative from day one: Trump is “literally Hitler,” every awkward MAGA hand gesture is a secret S.S. salute, and the Republican Party has been taken over by Nazis.

Never Trumpers gleefully promoted this narrative, layering it with a bipartisan façade. (Karl Rove repeated it again last week.) But it’s a lie.

“Literally Hitler” has a Jewish daughter, Jewish grandkids, an immigrant wife, and a veep who’s married to a Hindu Indian. “Literally Hitler” is wildly popular in Israel. “Literally Hitler’s” most loyal ethnic bloc isn’t white people or Aryans — it’s Native Americans.

And while the media was obsessively comparing Trump to Hitler, the Democratic Party was captured by Israel-obsessed, pro-Palestine socialists, i.e., the DSA.

DSA stormtroopers insist they’re not antisemites. They claim their criticisms are limited to Israel’s political policies; their only motivation is to ease the suffering of the poor, neglected Palestinian civilians.

Israel’s status as a Jewish state, you see, is entirely coincidental.

Yet it’s awfully revealing how many of the DSA’s enemies were also the REAL Hitler’s enemies. There’s an absurd degree of overlap: The DSA hates Israel, despises AIPAC, and vows to eliminate “Jewish influence” and/or “the globalists” (wink, wink). The Nazis and DSA both oppose free market capitalism, condemn “profiteering” business owners, support the government takeover of private industries — plus a dramatic expansion of mandatory, government-controlled social programs.

Every accusation is a confession.

Speaking of which, two polls just dropped. They’re not receiving much mainstream news coverage, mostly because the media loathes the results. The first poll undermines 4,131 days of a “literally Hitler” PR campaign. It’s the final solution to the mashugana Trump-is-Hitler narrative.

Turns out that the National Socialists and Democratic Socialists share more than just a name.

The second poll is even worse: It imperils the media’s demoralization campaign for the 2026 midterms. For months and months, the talking heads have been trying to convince you that a Blue Wave is inevitable — and the MAGA coalition is kaput.

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Iran and Epstein have killed it. MAGA is finished.

Yet it seems a key demo is returning home: young voters. Trump’s numbers have suddenly spiked.

Let’s begin with “literally Hitler”:

Adolf Hitler Favorability Rating 🟢 Favorable: 6% 🔴 Unfavorable: 85% Favorable By Party: Democrats: 🟢 Favorable: 10% Republicans: 🟢 Favorable: 5% YouGov Poll https://t.co/kYrL920Trx — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 7, 2026

It’s from a YouGov survey on the popularity of world leaders, both living and dead. What’s fascinating is that Republican and independent results were 100% identical: Just 1% of each had a “very favorable” opinion of Hitler, 4% had a “somewhat unfavorable” opinion, 6% had a “somewhat unfavorable opinion,” 79% had a “very unfavorable opinion,” and 10% “don’t know.”

On absolutely every question about Hitler, Republicans and independents were indistinguishable.

This means that if Republicans are Nazis, then so are independents. (Go ahead, Democrats: Go bash independents as Nazis. I double dog dare ya!)

Because we’re not Nazis, of course. Just 5% of us think the Führer was fab.

Yet TWICE as many Democrats are fans of Hitler!

Too bad YouGov didn’t ask Democratic respondents if they also supported the DSA: I’ll betcha a Diet Coke there’d be a big-arse correlation between the DSA boosters and the Hitler fanboys. (“The enemy of my enemy” and all that.)

It’s gotten so bad, MORE than twice as many Democrats now approve of Hitler as approve of Trump!

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The media can scream in every beer hall that Trump is “literally Hitler” and MAGA voters are all Nazis, but the evidence is overwhelming: The Democratic Party is the most pro-Hitler major political party in America today.

And Democrats are twice as likely to SUPPORT Hitler as the people they’re accusing of BEING Hitler!

On to the second poll:

Newsweek: Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Quietly Shifts With Youngest Voters

This headline is a splendid example of media bias: More people read the headline than see the article, which is why pro-Trump polling news tends to be headlined via vague-sounding “shifts” — who knows what really happened? — whereas anti-Trump polling news leads with the stats. Example A is this morning’s gem from USA Today.

(It’s also adorable that Newsweek described it as a “quiet shift.” Yeah, when the rest of the media ignores a story, it sounds pretty dang quiet, doesn’t it?)

It’s a deliberate PR strategy. Polling results consistently have a pro-Democrat bias anyway, so when you blast the anti-Trump stats in the headline and bury the rest, it heightens the illusion of overwhelming Democratic support. Conservative voters are thus demotivated.

Everyone hates Trump! Why, the Blue Tsunami will swallow the world! There’s no point in even voting, ‘cause we’re getting killed.

But beyond the headline, here’s what Newsweek reported:

President Donald Trump’s approval among voters aged 18 to 24 rose from 25 percent in July to 41 percent in September, according to a Newsweek analysis of Harvard/Harris polling. The shift challenges the idea that young Americans who backed the president in 2024 are uniformly moving away from him before the midterm elections.

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It’s an eye-popping statistic: Over the past two months, Trump’s support has jumped by 64%!

Young voters are most vulnerable to changes in the job market, good or bad. Affordability woes hit Zoomers disproportionately to Boomers. They surf the crest of cultural changes; they’re early adopters of political shifts.

And they’re now racing away from the Democratic Party.

This suggests that the 2026 midterms are anything but decided. Just because voters haven’t been shy about expressing their dissatisfaction with Republicans doesn’t mean they prefer the Democrats.

The opposite could be true: Yes, they’re disappointed in President Trump’s progress and expected better/faster results — but he’s still a WAY better option than those DSA weirdos!

As we near Election Day, more Americans will likely feel the same way. Because everything tightens in the homestretch. Wayward demos return home.

That’s been the historic norm: One domino falls, then the other.

It begins with young voters, but that’s not where it ends.

So stay engaged. The midterms aren’t close to over. The media wants to demoralize you, but there are plenty of reasons for optimism.

A 64% jump in youth support is extraordinary! (Especially for a Republican.)

Just know you won’t be reading the good news in a headline, because that’s not how the propaganda game is played. Instead, the media relies on dog whistles, bias, and selective reporting — while tarring Republicans for the crimes of Democrats.

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I’m not cheating! YOU must be cheating! I’m not Hitler! YOU must be Hitler!

But every accusation is a confession.

The Democrats and the media aren’t just pointing fingers. They’re holding up a mirror.

This is why they keep seeing Hitler.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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