Who Does The Atlantic Blame for Antisemitism? Who Else: MAGA’s Jews

I don’t know if Charlie Kirk was actually a time-traveler. Theoretically, I suppose it’s possible. Throughout the near-infinite expanses of the cosmos, there are, I’m sure, complexities that defy our earthly comprehension. Perhaps time travel is one of them — and perhaps Charlie Kirk was traversing time and space. I can’t 100% rule it out.

Advertisement

But holy guacamole, what a ridiculously stupid theory!

Candace Owens is now pushing that Charlie Kirk was a TIME TRAVELLER - and that he had "AGENTS" (yes, like the Matrix) monitoring him from childhood - and that he was killed because he tried to DISTURB space-time continuum. No, I'm not kidding. pic.twitter.com/qPAsbbZ7l7 — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) January 15, 2026

Spitballing stupid theories is what media outlets do best. It's probably their #1 pastime. It gives their talking heads something new to talk about, and just like the Charlie Kirk-was-a-time-traveler theory, there’s always a chance — no matter how infinitesimally small — that the theory is right. Therefore, shouldn’t you at least consider it?

This is the modus operandi for the Tucker Carlson/Candace Owens class of “just asking questions” YouTube journalism.

Of course, that’s an utterly brain-dead standard for determining reality. The truth is singular; theoreticals are only limited by your imagination. Instead of contemplating EVERYTHING that possibly could be, you’re better off focusing on what’s most probable.

It’s like the old George Carlin routine on airline announcements: “Look for any items you might have brought on board.”

Well. I might have brought my arrowhead collection. But I didn’t. So I’m not going to look for it! I’m going to look for things I brought on board. It would seem to increase the likelihood of my finding something, wouldn’t you say?

Advertisement

But the stupidest, most ridiculous media theory of the past few days wasn’t from Owens or Carlson. It was from The Atlantic on Jan. 15: “MAGA’s Jewish Intellectuals Helped Create Their Own Predicament.”

‘Cause, you might’ve heard a bit about right-wing antisemitism. Quite a few big-named influencers are playing footsie with neo-Nazis like Nick Fuentes, or pursuing a foreign policy playbook that’s so absurdly anti-Israel, you’d almost think Qatar was underwriting it. [touches nose and winks]

This is a strange era in conservative journalism, where a (mostly) mainstream pundit like Megyn Kelly refuses to condemn Candace Owens’ over-the-top antisemitism, and instead blames Ben Shapiro for talking too much about Israel.

But despite the YouTube blowhards, the Republican Party is far and away the most pro-Israel political party in the United States. The GOP is where American Jews are the safest.

In September of 2024, 66% of Republicans supported Israel’s actions in Gaza. By July of 2025, the number jumped to 71%. And just last month, in a grassroots poll at Turning Point USA, 86.7% of attendees said Israel was America’s ally — with one out of three saying it’s America’s greatest ally.

Meanwhile, just 8% of Democrats — less than one out of 10! — support Israel’s actions in Gaza.

And the word that liberals most often use to describe Israel’s actions: genocide. (You know, just like the Nazis.)

Advertisement

People like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, and Megyn Kelly suck a lot of the oxygen out of the room, but the truth is, they represent a tiny sliver of GOP popular opinion. Clearly, they get lots of clicks and views (which is their profit model, after all), but the actual influence of these “influencers” is overstated: Just going by the most recent opinion polls, the more they talk about Israel, the higher Israel’s popularity climbs in the Republican Party!

So yes, there is antisemitism in certain MAGA-adjacent circles. And yes, it’s far, far smaller than in liberal circles, where bringing the Star of David to a left-wing rally could, quite literally, get your face smashed in.

Which makes the tone of The Atlantic article that much more appalling:

For a time, it was possible for the Jewish intellectuals of MAGA—a small but influential set of podcasters, columnists, and theorists—to minimize anti-Semitism in the movement. But it’s now so ubiquitous and so noxious that even they can’t ignore it. Joel Pollak, the former editor in chief of Breitbart News, wrote on X in December that, until a few months before, he would have happily sent his children to a Turning Point USA event. Not anymore. “Now: why would I send them to one more place where Jewish kids have to defend who they are and what they believe?” But Pollak, [Ben] Shapiro, and others were delusional in denying the problem for so long. They built careers inside a movement animated by fantasies about “globalists,” suspicions of hidden hands, and a yearning for national purity—an ideological combination that has never been particularly healthy for Jews. They lent their prestige to it anyway, certain that the hateful rhetoric was meant for someone else. Now that it has landed directly on them, they want credit for noticing the stench.

Advertisement

According to The Atlantic, conservatives have always been antisemites; otherwise, its line of “denying the problem for so long” wouldn’t make any sense. The original sin of Republican Jews, you see, was being… Republican Jews.

Don’t they know they ought to be like the blacks and stay on the Democratic Party plantation where they belong?

Related: We’re Being Robbed of Awesome New Conspiracy Theories — All Because Lindsey Graham Isn’t Jewish!

The Atlantic unveiled its ultimate goal — its “final solution” for Jewish conservatives — towards the end of its screed:

What did this long history of loyalty buy MAGA’s Jewish intellectuals? Several days after Shapiro addressed the Turning Point USA conference, [Vice President JD] Vance took the same stage. Because of all the attention Shapiro’s speech had received, Vance was compelled to address his concerns. But when the time came to evict Holocaust deniers and conspiracists from the movement, Vance chose a different path. He rejected “purity tests,” telling the crowd, “I didn’t bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to deplatform.” Vance spectacularly failed Shapiro’s moral test. And yet, Shapiro said nothing critical in response. He stayed silent, and evidently chose to preserve his relationship with the Republican Party’s heir apparent. In other words, Shapiro failed the moral test he himself wrote. Despite all their bellyaching, the Jewish intellectuals of MAGA still hesitate to wage civil war or break ranks. [emphasis added]

Advertisement

Ding-ding-ding! We have a winner!

First of all, there’s more than one way to disinfect a political movement. Sometimes a loud, vocal confrontation works best; other times, it’s precisely the wrong tactic, because some pathogen feeds on attention. It’s fair and legitimate for JD Vance to lead by example, set a moral standard, and not waste his time kicking every sleeping dog.

That doesn’t mean he approves of Nick Fuentes. After all the cruel, heartless things Fuentes has said about his Indian wife and his mixed-race children, you’d have to be a moron to think JD Vance wants to elevate the racists, Nazis, and bigots.

Obviously, if the Groypers take over the party, Vance won’t be the nominee in 2028; the bigots won’t support a “race traitor.” Arguably, no other person in the Republican Party has more of a vested interest in expunging bigotry from the MAGA movement.

You can critique Vance’s tactics, but it defies common sense to put him on the same side as Fuentes. The two are not the same, and The Atlantic knows that.

Which is why The Atlantic’s real objective was encouraging conservative Jews to start a MAGA civil war.

(Isn’t it strange how often the mainstream media’s ideas, advice, and “theories” are great for the Democratic Party, yet horrible for the GOP? Weird how that keeps on happening, eh?)

Conservative Jews shouldn’t have been in the Republican Party in the first place, you see. They should’ve stayed in the Democratic Party, where 92% of voters(!) don’t approve of Israel’s actions in Gaza. But because they’re in the Republican Party, they’re morally responsible for today’s antisemitism.

Advertisement

Got it?

And the only way they can redeem themselves is by launching a MAGA civil war. If they fail to do so, The Atlantic will blame — who else? — the Jews.

That’s their theory, at least.

Honestly? I think Owens’ time-travel theory makes more sense.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT, you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration.