Fly the Jihadi Skies: Why Is This Pro-Jihad United Airlines Pilot Still on the Job?

Every time anyone wants to fly today, he or she must submit to the humiliation and annoyance of the Transportation Security Administration’s security theater. A Muslim co-pilot’s attempted hijacking of a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv last Wednesday, however, demonstrated that even once you’re through security, there is nothing really secure about it. A rogue pilot can always carry out the jihad that the thoroughly searched and cowed passengers cannot. And in America today, this is a very real and specific threat.

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The Israeli journalist Libby Blanca Alon, who is the senior White House correspondent for Israel’s C14 News, reported Monday that “a United Airlines pilot who described the October 7 attack as ‘resistance by a brave people’ and said it was ‘not unprovoked’ is still flying passengers for the airline.”

This is far more than a matter of the pilot expressing noxious sentiments. If the October 7 jihad massacre, in which Hamas murdered 1,200 Israelis, was “resistance by a brave people,” then what’s to prevent the pilot from deciding that his “brave people” also need to show resistance against the foremost allies of their alleged oppressor? What if he decides that the best form that this “resistance” could take would be to down an airplane in imitation of another jihadi pilot, the Omani Hamam al-Hammami, who attempted to crash the Flydubai flight last week?

Alon continued: “Ibrahim R. Mossallam was temporarily removed from flying duties after the post sparked outrage, but later returned to the cockpit. Since then, he has continued posting strongly anti-Israel statements.” Why was he allowed to resume flying? Don’t United Airlines officials realize that they’re playing with the lives of their passengers? Or were they more afraid that Mosallam would charge them publicly with “Islamophobia,” and that they’d lose the approval of the woke and blinkered left?

That was a live possibility, since as it turns out, Mosallam is an official of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which wields accusations of “Islamophobia” like a club against anyone and everyone who dares to express even the mildest negative sentiment about Islam or the crimes done in its name and in accord with its teachings. Alon notes that Mossallam “also serves as Vice President of the Board of CAIR-New York.”

Sure enough, the CAIR-New York website lists Ibrahim R. Mossallam as its Board Vice-President, and says proudly: “Ibrahim is a professional international airline pilot. He majored in Aeronautical Science and minored in World Religions. Ibrahim is passionate about community empowerment and is very active in shaping the Muslim youth community. He currently serves as board member of AMP-NY and is a MAS-NY Chapter Council member.”

AMP is American Muslims for Palestine, about which Discover The Networks says: “Established in 2005 by UC Berkeley lecturer Hatem Bazian, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) is a major supporter of the pro-Hamas campus group, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). Several of AMP’s recent board members and key officials were previously members of, and worked closely with, now-defunct Islamic extremist groups that funded terrorist activities.”

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Among these groups were the Islamic Association for Palestine, which, “until its dissolution in 2004, served as the chief U.S. propaganda arm of Hamas; the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development, “which from 1995-2001 contributed approximately $12.4 million in money, goods, and services to Hamas”; and KindHearts for Charitable Humanitarian Development, “whose assets were frozen in 2006 by the U.S. Treasury Department because of its fundraising activities on behalf of Hamas.”

Related: Stomp on Her Head': Flydubai Hijacker Shows What Islam Really Thinks of Women

Alon says that she “asked United a simple question: Why is he still flying passengers? As of now, United has not provided an official response.”

It’s a question that should be answered, and answered quickly, but in the meantime, at least two other United pilots took it upon themselves to do what United brass would not do: put the safety of their passengers first. Alon reported Tuesday that “two United Airlines pilots deadheading on a flight operated by Ibrahim Mossallam after his return from a leave of absence reportedly gave up their first-class seats and spent the entire flight in the cockpit instead. Why? According to sources familiar with the incident, they did not trust him and wanted to keep a close eye on him throughout the flight. Sources also say United wanted to terminate Mossallam’s employment, but the pilots’ union blocked the move.”

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Another reason to hate unions. As if we needed another.

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