Obama and Biden Explain Away the Debate in a Way That Makes Old Joe Look Even Worse

The establishment left formulated its line quickly after Old Joe Biden’s catastrophic debate performance Thursday night, and now that line has received the stamp of approval not only from The Great Debater himself but from his handler of handers, the sainted one himself, Barack Hussein Obama. On Friday, both Biden and Obama halfheartedly conceded that Joe lost the debate but insisted that the putative president had won a much more important contest: Bad Orange Man lies with every breath, while Joe is unimpeachable (in all senses of the word), as honest as the day is long. But really, is he?

At a rally in North Carolina on Friday, Old Joe, full of defiant indignation and who knows what else, read the line off his teleprompter: "Well, folks, I don't walk as easily as I used to. I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debah — debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”

BREAKING: Biden after disastrous debate concedes, "Well, folks, I don't walk as easily as I used to. I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. I know how to do…

That same afternoon, Obama echoed the same excuse: “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the…

Biden, Obama, and the other political hacks and media propagandists who are advancing this line apparently haven’t thought this through. The establishment media may think it can snooker the American people into thinking that Sleazy Old Joe is an honest man long enough to propel him back into the Oval Office for another four years of dementia and deception, and maybe it will work with voters who just waded across the Rio Grande and can’t speak English. But Biden has a record of lying that spans seven decades, and even Americans who have been paying scant attention to politics over the last few years are noticing it in increasing numbers.

Just in case you’ve missed any, here are five of Biden’s most egregious lies:

1. On Dec. 1, 1965, the faculty of the Syracuse College of Law published a report about Young Joe, stating that Biden “used five pages from a published law review article without quotation or attribution” and recommended that he fail a legal methods course because of his plagiarism.

2. For years, Biden claimed the accident that took the life of his first wife Neilia was caused by a drunk driver. The real story was that Neilia drove into the path of the oncoming truck. The driver’s daughter repeatedly asked Biden to apologize for lying about her father, who was driven into a deep depression by Biden’s public lies. The cheerful grifter never, of course, did so.

3. In Sept. 1987, Biden delivered a speech that mixed class warfare rhetoric with his own experiences and those of his family. “Why is it that Joe Biden is the first in his family ever to go to a university? Why is it that my wife… is the first in her family to ever go to college? Is it because our fathers and mothers were not bright?” Powerful stuff — at least until you realize that those weren’t really Biden’s family’s experiences at all. He had lifted all this from a speech by British Labour leader Neil Kinnock.

4. Biden claimed in Feb. 2020 that he had been arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison: “I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.” Biden even had the audacity to add a few days later that after Mandela was freed and became president of South Africa, “he came to Washington and came to my office. He threw his arms around me and said, ‘I want to say thank you.’ I said, ‘What are you thanking me for, Mr. President?’ He said: ‘You tried to see me. You got arrested trying to see me.’” However, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations at that time, Andrew Young, refuted Biden’s claim outright: “There is no chance I ever was arrested in South Africa, and I don’t think Joe was, either.”

5. In Dec. 2022, Biden told a moving story about how his Uncle Frank had won the Purple Heart but never received it. Biden obtained it for him, but noble old Frank said: “I don’t want it….The others died. I lived. I don’t want it.” A registry of recipients of the Purple Heart doesn’t include the name Frank Biden, and when Frank died, his obituary contained no mention of his having won this honor. Also, the story is suspiciously similar to one Biden was fond of telling in 2019. Biden claimed that when he tried to pin a Silver Star on a Navy captain, the recipient said, “Sir, I don’t want the damn thing! Do not pin it on me, Sir! Please, Sir. Do not do that! He died. He died.” Biden concluded, “This is the God’s truth. My word as a Biden.” Sheesh.

Biden has told so many more lies that I could fill a hundred columns recounting them all. But these five are useful to keep on hand the next time you hear someone repeat the Obama/Biden line and say, “Well, at least Old Joe tells the truth.” The senescent corruptocrat never has. And he likely never will.