Donald Trump gave an opening to congressional Democrats last Sunday when he said on 60 Minutes that he would “love to do something on immigration” with the opposition.

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A handful of Democrats are taking the president up on his offer. Several ideas that have been floating around the Democratic cloakroom for months are going to get a hearing, including a bill being introduced on Thursday that would establish a 10-year expiration date on all orders of removal.

Democrats have already talked about cutting funding for ICE to the bone, placing more restrictions on ICE officers, and reconstituting the "Temporary Protected Status" of some immigrant populations. The bill, introduced by Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-Calif.), would place a 10-year expiration date on removal orders "for individuals who have been continuously present in the U.S. and have not been convicted of a crime," according to ABC News.

"The bill would allow an immigration judge to renew an expired final order of removal if it was established by 'clear and convincing evidence' that there was significant cause for the delay in executing a final order unrelated to administrative or funding delays and renewal of the order is in the public interest based on new evidence," according to the bill's text.

That's an incredibly high bar to get over, meaning that once a removal order expires, it's not going to be put back into place unless the illegal alien committed a serious crime.

ABC News:

Former acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told lawmakers in February that there were about 1.6 million people in the U.S. who have final deportation orders. The legislation would also create a pathway to lawful permanent residency for individuals with expired orders of removal. It's co-sponsored by California Democratic Reps. John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren and Juan Vargas. While Democrats are introducing the bill during the lame-duck session, it is unlikely that this bill will be taken up before the end of the year. But it could reemerge on the agenda next year after Democrats take control and are empowered to send legislation to the floor for votes. Trump’s openness to an immigration deal, however, doesn’t guarantee he would back this measure.

Another major immigration push by the Democrats will look to reward illegal aliens for avoiding authorities for a significant length of time. The Dignity Act, led by Reps. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), is a bipartisan immigration reform proposal that pairs strict border enforcement with earned legal status for long-term illegal alien residents.

As a sop to Republicans, the bill doesn't include a "pathway to citizenship." But that won't fly with Democrats, so the likelihood of this bill making it to the floor of either chamber is remote.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), one of the few pro-enforcement Democrats, is warning his party about being too lenient when reforming immigration.

“If you want to focus on criminals, we’re with you 100%. But on the people that have no criminal records — as you know, there’s about 70% of the people that they detained have no criminal records — that’s wrong,” he told reporters of his discussions with the executive branch.

“We’re extending our hands out. If they want to work with us, we will work with them. We’re not going to be extreme. And you saw what happened with the voters… If you go extreme right, they’ll bring you back. Democrats, if we go extreme left, they’re going to come back again. So, we’ve got to make sure that we find a balanced way to address this issue.”

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Cuellar assumes that Republicans want to deal. He's not going to find any takers in this Congress. Republicans are not going to give an inch on immigration or any other issue. They will fight Democrats down the line, tooth and nail, and will force Democrats into toxic vote after toxic vote on cultural issues, damaging them for the 2028 election and beyond.

It's war. And this "take no prisoners" approach will mean that not much of importance will get done.

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