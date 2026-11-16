Turner: Over 20,000 Ineligible/Illegal Aliens Are in Taxpayer-Funded Households

Hundreds of millions of dollars were going to households with ineligible or illegal alien members, an atrocious waste of American taxpayer cash.

On Monday, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Scott Turner confirmed the Trump administration's crackdown on 24,000 ineligible households representing over $200 million in government funding for housing.

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Approximately 24,000 illegal aliens or ineligibles live in taxpayer-funded “mixed status” households. Thanks to @POTUS, we are closing that loophole. This represents up to $218 million for housing that can now go to eligible households. https://t.co/HjXiHYGZxk — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) November 16, 2026

The more we learn about fraud and waste in our federal government, the less astonishing it is that our national debt is $40.6 trillion and climbing by the minute.

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Secretary Turner went on Fox News Sunday Night with Trey Gowdy to discuss the new findings and the consequent crackdown. “So, Trey, that's a question that I hear a lot and from a HUD standpoint, from the Secretary of HUD standpoint… I want to say this for you and your listeners and all that are paying attention. In the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980, Section 214 says this: ‘The Secretary of HUD may not make available assistance to those that are here illegally or that are not eligible tenants.’”

HUD is enforcing the law. https://t.co/yVIBtdYYUP — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) November 16, 2026

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Turner continued, “What has happened through the decades and here most recently, there have been families and people who have gamed the system, who have taken advantage of this loophole and formed these mixed-status, roommate households. And so as a secretary, my job is to enforce the law and to be a good steward over taxpayer dollars.”

He warned, “Those that decided to game the system, now they have to make a decision. Will those that are in HUD funded housing, taxpayer-funded housing, if they're … there illegally, or if they're not eligible, they have to be removed. And if this is the [decision] that either it's them or the whole family has to be removed, and that's the law, and as the secretary, I have to enforce the law.”

I have known at least one girl who married an illegal alien and numerous families where the legal status of some members was unclear. It is a serious problem not just in my home state of Arizona but in multiple states that kids with birthright citizenship or family members who obtained U.S. citizenship will act as shields for numerous illegal alien relatives. Apparently, such people can also funnel American taxpayer money to the illegal alien relatives or earn them spots in public housing.

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This is exactly why the Republican Congress and the Supreme Court should have taken action to fix the warped idea of “birthright citizenship” and why we need more deportations regardless of illegal aliens’ relatives who are citizens. And perhaps it's time to hold citizens to account for illicitly assisting illegal aliens.